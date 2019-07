© Outside the Beltway



The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled in favor of theThe ruling, a split 2-1 decision , said theThe city of Los Angeles first sued the administration after it was denied a $3 million grant on the grounds thatThe decision reversed a district court's ruling "The panel rejected Los Angeles's argument that DOJ's practice of giving additional consideration to applicants that choose to further the two specified federal goals violated the Constitution's Spending Clause," wrote Judge Sandra Ikuta, joined by Judge Jay Bybee."The panel held thatshe wrote.Judge Kim Wardlaw wrote in dissent that the Justice Department's efforts to prioritize immigration in determining the awarding of COPS grants was "Orwellian" and said the majority's ruling goes "astray.""The majority goes astray by finding no meaning in Congress's use of the term 'community-oriented policing' and then deferring under Chevron to DOJ's Orwellian effort to define 'community-oriented policing' to include 'partnering with federal law enforcement to address illegal immigration,' " she wrote."Congress did not authorize COPS grants for anything other than placing additional state and local cops on the beat and promote community partnerships," she wrote.President Trump has repeatedly railed against sanctuary cities as he touts his hard-line immigration stances.He floated the idea earlier this year of retaliating by releasing undocumented immigrants and refugees last year to the cities. He also issued an executive order last year blocking sanctuary cities from receiving certain federal funding. San Francisco sued over the order , and ultimately won its case