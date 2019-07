© Fox News

"Deportations occur all the time. Of those who have been ordered deported by an immigration judge, hopefully after they have exhausted their appeal rights and had an opportunity to have their asylum case heard, we simply have to enforce the law, particularly if someone has been ordered deported. In other words, they've exhausted all their appeal rights. And so, it's important for migrants to know they have rights. But enforcement actions themselves are not extraordinary."

Jeh Johnson, who served as secretary of homeland security under President Barack Obama, saidJohnson said on Morning Joe Friday:When Democrats started to criticize the Trump administration for keeping migrants in "cages," Johnson said that practice did not begin "Chain link barriers, partitions, fences, cages, whatever you want to call them, were not invented on Jan. 20, 2017, OK?" he said.