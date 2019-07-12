© Michael Loccisano/Getty Images



The House Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 crucial witnesses as part of House Democrats' ongoing investigations targeting President Donald Trump.On a party-line vote, the committee empowered Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) to issue subpoenas toThe panel also authorized subpoenas forwhich was involved in hush-money payments to women who alleged that they had affairs with Trump. Nadler has not indicated when or whether he'll issue the subpoenas."We will not rest until we obtain their testimony and documents so this committee and Congress can do the work that the Constitution and the American people expect of us," Nadler said."Enough already, go back to work!" he said.The committee also approvedwhich has led to the separation of migrant families.The Judiciary Committee — which will hear testimony from Mueller next week — has been investigating obstruction of justice allegations against the president, but theto include the hush-money payments.In addition to Pecker and Howard, the list includeswhile she was negotiating the terms of a $130,000 hush-money payment. Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer, is serving a three-year prison sentence in part for orchestrating that payment, which was found to be a campaign-finance violation.who served as Trump's campaign manager but never worked in the White House, making it easier for the committee to subvert the White House's efforts to block current and former officials' compliance with the panel's subpoenas.Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, accused Democrats of ahe said.Other Republicans used the meeting to vent about the strict constraints that members are poised to face during next week's hearing with Mueller. Though the logistics for the high-stakes hearing are in flux, Judiciary Committee leaders are eyeingexcluding the committee's more junior members."Next week we're going to be questioning Robert Mueller, and I don't even get a chance to question him? This is just plain wrong," said Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.). "I've been elected just like everybody else here."Collins, too, ripped the tentative hearing format. "We're having our legs cut out from under us," he said.