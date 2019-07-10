Society's Child
'Antifa fighter' Gage Halupowski indicted for assault in Portland violence that savaged man's scalp
Gage Halupowski was arrested along with two other protesters in the wake of clashes in Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square. On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted him with four criminal charges, including second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault of a public safety officer, and interfering with a peace officer, the Oregonian reported.
Halupowski was allegedly involved in an attack on two people, John Blum and Adam Kelly, during confrontations between right-wing and left-wing protesters. According to a probable cause affidavit, a police officer saw Halupowski run up behind Kelly, who was trying to stop others from beating Blum, and strike him on the top of his head with an expandable baton. The report says that Halupowski then punched another officer's arm as she was trying to arrest him and ran away, but was later caught by the police.
The moment may have been caught on camera. Footage posted by the Portland Tribune shows several protesters, some wearing masks, attacking Blum, a man with grey hair wearing a backpack. Kelly, a large man with a long beard wearing a black cap, runs to intervene, but is attacked with mace spray, punches and kicks. According to a GoFundMe page created for Kelly, he was left with four major lacerations after the altercation.
Blum was part of a right-wing rally sponsored by the Him Too movement, which purports to protect men from undue accusations of sexual harassment, according to the Washington Times. Another rally by the right-wing group Proud Boys was also scheduled for the same date and place. The attackers reportedly belonged to the radical left-wing movement Antifa.
One of those injured during the clashes in Portland was journalist Andy Ngo, who works for the online magazine Quillette, and was covering protests and counter-protests. He was allegedly targeted by Antifa activists.
Language warning:
The two other people arrested on June 29 are scheduled to appear before court on August 9. They were charged with harassment due to allegedly throwing milkshakes and water on their opponents.
Portland Police is still trying to identify other individuals involved in the violence that occurred on the day.
Comment: Is this the incident that finally turns the tide on Antifa? The optics of beating an old man (Blum), the man who tried to defend him (Kelly), and a respected journalist (Ngo) are not good.
Portland's Ted Wheeler, mayor of the certifiably craziest and meanest city in America, won't admit that he quietly encourages mob rule in his city. In Portland, the police stand down as thugs run amok.
Mayor Wheeler, a Democrat, tacitly approves of the protests that regularly agitate Portland. When the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building was "occupied" this summer, Portland police declined to support immigration enforcement officers unless they were in physical danger.
Wheeler, who also holds the title of police commissioner, doesn't really mind videotape of honest citizens being harassed, chased, and tormented by Democratic Party foot soldiers. He promises an "investigation" but fails to promise arrests. You and I know there is not much to investigate unless the mayor officially appointed the persecutors a sort of posse comitatus status. At the very least, they were impersonating police officers and disturbing the peace. If the mayor didn't order the police to stand down and the police commissioner didn't order the police to stand down, who did? Maybe it was the Portland dog-catching commissioner. Personally, I think Wheeler is in way over his head.
