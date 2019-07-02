Aging equipment

Last week,

two Eurofighters collided in midair

, killing one of the pilots.

One of the two pilots was killed, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement. The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment, prompting calls for a complete overhaul of its military hardware.A military helicopter crashed near the northern city of Hanover, the German armed forces said on Monday.The Bunderwehr confirmed that one of the pilots was killed while the other is in the hospital. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash."Our thoughts, our grief, our sympathies are with the relatives of the pilot," German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to the crash site., which is located roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from where it went down.Emergency services, including firefighters, were deployed to the scene, police in Hameln said in a tweet.