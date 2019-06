© Reuters / Amit Dave



An Air India Express plane has veered of the runway at the at Mangalore International Airport in India, with a similar misfortune occurring to a SpiceJet flight in Surat just a few hours later. No injuries have been reported.A Boeing 737-800 that had come from Dubai arrived on Sunday evening at Mangalore in the south-west of the country, but skidded off the runway during its taxi and got stuck in the grass.None of the passengers were hurt and were safely evacuated from the aircraft. The runway was closed, pending an inquiry.So faSoon afterwards, reports of another passenger plane overshooting the runway came from Surat International Airport in the north-west.Deaths or injuries were reportedly avoided in the second instance as well, but the operations of the airport might be affected, authorities warned.