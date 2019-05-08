A Bombardier Q400 aircraft Biman Bangladesh Airlines
A Biman Airlines' Bombardier Dash-8 aircraft has skidded off the runway at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport, losing its wings and breaking into three parts. Pilots were attempting to land as the accident occurred.

Although conflicting reports exist, a Biman Airlines spokesman told Bangladeshi news site BDnews that four of the 33 people on board were injured, including the pilot.

Photos shared on social media show the extent of the wreck.




The plane was landing at Yangon Airport when the accident took place, after flying from Bangladesh's Dhaka-Srahjalal International Airport. Weather conditions were poor, and a Biman airlines spokesman told the Daily Star that this led to the crash.

The plane belonged to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the flag carrier of Bangladesh. Aside from an attempted hijacking in February, the airline has not suffered any accidents or safety incidents in over a decade.

Yangon Airport has been closed following the crash, and incoming flights have been redirected.

The accident comes three days after a Sukhoi Superjet-100 crash landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport and burst into a fireball. The hard landing and ensuing blaze killed 41 of the 78 people on board.