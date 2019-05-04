A chartered commercial plane from Guantanamo Bay, reportedly carrying over 130 people, has landed in St. Johns River after sliding off a runway in Jacksonville, Florida. At least two minor injuries were reported.The plane, a Boeing 737 chartered by the Department of Defense, reportedlyAccording to local media, it was carrying 136 passengers and 7 crew members.Fire and Rescue services are on the scene, working to control jet fuel escaping into the water. All passengers have been accounted for, according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who said President Donald Trump contacted him after the accident to offer help.