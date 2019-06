© VK / Hаталья Белова

At least two people have died and over half a dozen are injured in Eastern Siberia following a crash landing of an Antonov An-24 twin turboprop airplane operated by Angara airlines.The tragedy in Nizhneangarsk occurred after the plane skidded off the runway. Videos from the scene recorded by witnesses showed large plumes of smoke ascending into the air., according to preliminary information, while at least seven other people were hospitalized. Another 43 people were rescued from the plane, which was headed to Ulan Ude.a spokesman for the Russian republic of Buryatia, Aleksey Fishev, told Tass. "During landing the plane skidded 100 meters off the runway and, causing the aircraft to catch fire."The crew helped save the passengers from the inferno and sacrificed their lives, an emergency services source told Interfax."The captain did not leave the plane until the last moment. It was impossible to save him."The injured are now being treated for "moderate" injuries, the source added, noting that besides the captain, the mechanic onboard the flight died as well.