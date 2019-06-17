© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy



The horrific moment when a Yakovlev Yak-52 fell into a river after a stunt-gone-wrong at an airshow in the city of Płock in Poland was caught on camera.The plane was attempting to perform a tailspin aerobatic maneuver when the tragedy occurred. It seemed all was going to plan as the Yak-52 was rotating in the air during its rapid descent.But thenThe aircraft hit the water at high speed, instantly killing the man at the controls, a pilot described by the local media as "an experienced aviator from Germany."The Yak-52 is a Soviet-era, two-seat light aircraft, designed to train military and sports pilots. It was produced between 1978 and 1988 in the USSR, Russia and Romania. The agile plane is frequently used in aerobatic competitions.