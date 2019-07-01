Antifa is an umbrella term that describes the most radical and violent elements of the grassroots left. Antifa blocs have reportedly been involved in numerous acts of political violence in the first year of Trump's administration, most notably in Berkeley, California. Antifa-linked groups were also responsible for widespread damage to property, acts of violence, and general lawlessness at the G20 summit in Germany last year. The Antifa movement has been condemned by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and has been classified as domestic terrorists by U.S. security agencies.
Google, according to information released in the Damore lawsuit, is less keen to distance themselves. Numerous posts on internal company communication channels show employees agreeing with, and endorsing Antifa and political violence.
Breitbart News has previously raised the issue of political violence with Google, after one of its former employees, Tim Chevalier, was revealed to have made multiple calls for political violence on his public social media profiles while at the company. At the time, Google declined to offer a condemnation of Chevalier's comments, and also declined to offer a general condemnation of political violence or of the Antifa movement.
According to the Damore complaint, "a large number of Googlers have set their corporate profile pictures to Antifa insignias, as seen in the image below."
In one screenshot of an internal discussion at Google, an employee describes his coworkers as "Nazis," deserving of violence.
Comment: More evidence of the general mental derangement of the Google corporate culture. It's frightening to think how much power is in the hands of these lunatics.