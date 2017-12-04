Around 9 p.m., as he was planning to leave, a woman walked out of the Coop, pointed to him and began shouting that he is a "Nazi."

Matthias Thorpe, a co-organizer for the Boston free speech rallies, was brutally attacked by a mob of Antifa on Friday evening - resulting in multiple fractures in his face.Thorpe, 28, and a few friends had attended a discussion about Antifa featuring Mark Bray, the author of the Anti-Fascist Handbook at the Harvard Coop . He stated that they had not attended with intentions to shut down the event or disrupt it, but did ask meaningful questions about the implications of communism - such as asking if fascism that killed six million people is worse than communist fascism which has killed approximately 100 million people."He never answered my question, but people in the crowd recognized me because my picture was on one of the Antifa websites," Thorpe told Gateway Pundit.The group was eventually thrown out of the event as they lightly trolled towards the end, chanting "Trump" and "build the wall."Thorpe said.Thorpe was being assaulted with the fists of a mob that he believes was "at least 7-10 people." His assailants were not wearing masks.Once he broke free, the group began mocking him and shouting things like "run Nazi, run," leading to him running back into the group and throwing a punch. "The group came in and swarmed me again and began punching me over and over," he said.Eventually, Thorpe found himself on the ground, covered in blood, swollen and in a lot of pain. His face is fractured in three places - so severely that a bone completely detached. He will need to see a plastic surgeon to make sure that the bone does not drift away and repair itself improperly - but he does not have health insurance."What was interesting to me is that they did this right outside a store, in a main area of Harvard Square," Thorpe explained. "They knew who I was and that's why they attacked me."Thorpe has described the assault as a domestic terrorist attack and vowed to attempt to identify his attackers and pursue charges."I'm looking at this as a terrorist attack to be honest. It was a politically motivated attack, which I think in definition would be a domestic terrorist attack. I am going to try to go forward with prosecuting these people as much as I can, but I need to find video from the event," Thorpe stated.Thorpe hopes that people sharing his story will help put pressure on law enforcement to more heavily investigate Antifa."These people were bold enough to do this in a heavily populated area, what else are they bold enough to do?" Thorpe asked.