"I just want to toss as many balloons of Muriatic acid in the faces as many Proud Boys I can [sic]," wrote the user "POUND ON YOUR BOY" on a popular right-wing Telegram channel, prompting event co-organizer Enrique Tarrio to contact the FBI and DHS, who will now assist with security at the event.
"I just want to blind as many of you cock suckers are possible [sic]," said the user, adding "We already have the Muriatic acid, wax, and balloons."
Tarrio told BLP that the threat is particularly dangerous due to the use of wax.
Muriatic acid can be purchased in virtually any pool store or home improvement store, and is already dangerous on its own with the ability to cause minor burns, but can quickly be washed off with water. By combining the muriatic acid with wax, it will immediately form a film similar to candle wax on the injured person's skin."It starts with milk shakes, then it escalates to what happened to Andy Ngo" said Tarrio - referring to the conservative journalist who was brutally attacked during a demonstration in Portland, Oregon last weekend. "and now they're threatening us with acid attacks," Tarrio continued. "All because we want to defend free speech in Washington, D.C."
Tarrio explains that this could allow the burn to become severe, and even lead to the wax and acid entering the injured person's blood stream and causing cardiac arrest.
We will not be intimidated with these tactics of fear and fascism. We will celebrate our First Amendment without apology."
Who is POUND ON YOUR BOY?
Both the phrase and artwork associated with the name "POUND ON YOUR BOY" were created by Rolling Stone and Playboy journalist Fagan Kuhnmuench, who according to Big League Politics, has written extensively in support of Antifa.
Kuhnmuench told Big League Politics via Twitter DM that he didn't make the threats over Telegram, and that he doesn't have a Telegram account. And while he encouraged people to use his art, Kuhnmuench had no explanation for why someone would use his pseudonym.