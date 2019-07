Muriatic acid can be purchased in virtually any pool store or home improvement store, and is already dangerous on its own with the ability to cause minor burns, but can quickly be washed off with water. By combining the muriatic acid with wax, it will immediately form a film similar to candle wax on the injured person's skin.



Tarrio explains that this could allow the burn to become severe, and even lead to the wax and acid entering the injured person's blood stream and causing cardiac arrest.

Who is POUND ON YOUR BOY?

A left-wing agitator using the artwork and a pseudonym associated with a Rolling Stone and Playboy journalist has made serious threats to use muriatic acid for attacks conservatives at the upcoming Demand Free Speech rally on July 6 in Washington DC, according to Big League Politics ," wrote the user "POUND ON YOUR BOY" on a popular right-wing Telegram channel, prompting event co-organizer Enrique Tarrio to contact the FBI and DHS, who will now assist with security at the event.[sic]," said the user, adding "Tarrio told BLP that the threat is particularly dangerous" said Tarrio - referring to the conservative journalist who was brutally attacked during a demonstration in Portland, Oregon last weekend. "," Tarrio continued. "All because we want to defend free speech in Washington, D.C."We will not be intimidated with these tactics of fear and fascism. We will celebrate our First Amendment without apology."Both the phrase and artwork associated with the name "POUND ON YOUR BOY" were created by Rolling Stone and Playboy journalist Fagan Kuhnmuench , who according to Big League Politics, has written extensively in support of Antifa.Kuhnmuench told Big League Politics via Twitter DM that he didn't make the threats over Telegram, and that he doesn't have a Telegram account. And while he encouraged people to use his art, Kuhnmuench had no explanation for why someone would use his pseudonym.