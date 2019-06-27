For a bit of context, the median Google employee is 30 years old, while 90% of political donations made by employees of parent Alphabet are to Democrats, according to GovPredict. In short, the same demographic which has adjusted so well to the Trump presidency is - surprise, very sensitive.
Described as a "curated monthly newsletter of anonymized incidents of micro-aggressions & micro-corrections," the YAG newsletter was launched in 2016 as an employee's pet-project, and has exploded into a full blown production with an editorial board absorbed by the company's "Respect@" program.
While the newsletter's existence has been previously reported, someone leaked three editions of YAG to the Daily Caller's J. Arthur Bloom - and they're glorious. Some notable excerpts are below, while we can only hope someone puts together a dramatic reading, since that's all the rage (See: the Daily Caller's Beto O'Rourke cow-centric creeper poem reading for reference).
- A deaf person told to watch her "tone"
- The soy police
- Pronoun problems
- Flirting gone wrong (TVC means 'Temp, Vendor or Contract' employees, as opposed to a full employee)
"Then the next day he pings me on google chat with another flimsy excuse to talk. Opening with 'struggled to get your idap. Had to track your location, lol' ... it's nothing to laugh about and I don't see anything funny about this. I'm here to work and I don't feel respected because of my gender."
"I'm a 27 year old woman. I was grabbing a dessert at a cafe (Masa) and a man walks up to me and tells me 'Do you know how many calories are in there? That's going to all go here (points at the hips).' I was so shocked I had nothing to say to him."
"Anti-harrassment anti-discrimination training includes two examples of men flirting with women as inappropiate behabvior and zero examples involving any other gender configuration. This unthinkingly normalized that dynamic and derives any other."
- Ableist straw spat
- Pro-Chinese Lego vandalism
Finally, one employee reports: "When I told my manager I felt excluded from the team I was told to 'search within yourself for the problem' when I told my manager essentially that I found that answer unacceptable I was told that I was too sensitive."
You don't say?
Comment: Other than the poor deaf employee who had a legitimate point about her boorish supervisor, and the nonsense of demanding that disabled people forgo a tool that makes their life easier because 'the planet', this is a collection of grievences is comical. Google's work environment has become a hotbed of SJW lunacy.