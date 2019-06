© NBC

A deaf person told to watch her "tone"

The soy police

Pronoun problems

Flirting gone wrong (TVC means 'Temp, Vendor or Contract' employees, as opposed to a full employee)

Ableist straw spat

Pro-Chinese Lego vandalism

For about three years, Google employees have been anonymously reporting dramatic tales of workplace triggerings in an internal newsletter called "Yes, At Google" or YAG.For a bit of context, the median Google employee is 30 years old, while 90% of political donations made by employees of parent Alphabet are to Democrats, according to GovPredict. In short, the same demographic which has adjusted so well to the Trump presidency is - surprise,Described as a "" the YAG newsletter was launched in 2016 as an employee's pet-project, and has exploded into a full blown production with an editorial board absorbed by the company's "Respect@" program.While the newsletter's existence has been previously reported Some notable excerpts are below, while we can only hope someone puts together a dramatic reading, since that's all the rage (See: the Daily Caller's Beto O'Rourke cow-centric creeper poem reading for reference).***"Reminded today by my manager that I need to be more aware of my tone when interacting with others as sometimes it's often not appropriate given the situation."A coworker approached me to say that he noticed, my testosterone would fail, and estrogen would rise. It was inappropriate to begin with, but.""Someone I know has beenbecause some members of their team find it unclear or confusing. The person has tried to open a dialogue to find ways to make communications clearer while still using their preferred pronouns, but has had these efforts shut down.""I'm a TVC and I've not completed my first month here. Last week in a cafe. I was wearing my wedding ring at the time (always). Then a few days later"Then the next day he pings me on google chat with another flimsy excuse to talk. Opening with 'struggled to get your idap. Had to track your location, lol' ... it's nothing to laugh about and I don't see anything funny about this."I'm a 27 year old woman. I was grabbing a dessert at a cafe (Masa) and a man walks up to me and tells meI was so shocked I had nothing to say to him.""Anti-harrassment anti-discrimination training includes two examples of men flirting with women as inappropiate behabvior and zero examples involving any other gender configuration. This unthinkingly normalized that dynamic and derives any other.". The food team is at least wiling to hear perspectives from disabled Googlers, but this is yet another example where disabled Googlers have to advocate just to maintain the status quo of partial inclusion."(once intentionally destroyed and replaced by the letters CN, and once blocked by a Chinese flag). Similar things also seem to happen to other country flags. Despite political differences, I would hope Googlers and their guests respect other people's countries and flags.""When I told my manager I felt excluded from the team I was told to 'search within yourself for the problem'You don't say?***Read the rest of Bloom's piece here