Fired Google engineer James Damore says he was vilified and harassed for questioning what he calls the company's liberal political orthodoxy, particularly around the merits of diversity.Now outspoken diversity advocates at Google say that they are being targeted by a small group of their coworkers in an effort to silence discussions about racial and gender diversity.What followed, the employees say, was a wave of harassment. On forums like 4chan, members linked advocates' names with their social-media accounts. At least three employees had their phone numbers, addresses, and deadnames (a transgender person's name prior to transitioning) exposed.Meanwhile, inside Google, the diversity advocates say some employees have "weaponized human resources" by goading them into inflammatory statements, which are then captured and reported to HR for violating Google's mores around civility or for offending white men.Engineer Colin McMillen says the tactics have unnerved diversity advocates and chilled internal discussion. "Now it's like basically anything you say about yourself may end up getting leaked to score political points in a lawsuit," he says. "I have to be very careful about choosing my words because of the low-grade threat of doxing. But let's face it, I'm not visibly queer or trans or non-white and a lot of these people are keying off their own white supremacy."Google declined to respond to questions due to ongoing litigation, but a Google spokesperson said the company has met with every employee who expressed concern.The complaints underscore how Google's freewheeling workplace culture, where employees are encouraged to "bring your whole self to work" and exchange views on internal discussion boards, has turned as polarized and toxic as the national political debate. Aneeta Rattan , an assistant professor of organizational behavior at the London School of Business, says organizations such as Google that want to foster an open environment have to establish norms and rules of engagement around difficult conversations. "They don't want to have a giant list of things you can't say," but they should identify parameters, says Rattan, who has studied prejudice in the workplace and the ability of groups of people to change their minds. "A lot of this is about stoking complex thought, which means everyone will leave somewhat unhappy," she says. "That is not something all organizations want to foster."The politicized tension inside Google echoes the challenge that Silicon Valley tech giants face moderating divisive content on their social-media platforms. Tech companies sold themselves as open and neutral forces for good, espousing free expression both on their corporate campuses and on the internet. But critics say that too often, the social-media sites have become hotbeds of hate speech.Some anger from the alt-right is now aimed at the tech companies themselves. After Damore's memo became public in August, a Breitbart headline screamed, "Google's Social Justice Warriors Create Wrongthink Blacklists." Earlier this month, James O'Keefe's Project Veritas posted surreptitious video of Twitter employees discussing the company's moderation policies.