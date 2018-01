© Mike Blake / Reuters

Allegations aired by a former Google software engineer fired in 2017 for authoring a memo describing "political bias" within the company as silencing conservative discussion, have been fully revealed in court documents.Ex-Google engineer James Damore filed a class action lawsuit against the web giant on Monday. The legal case is in response to Damore's sacking on August 7, 2017, after he shared a document entitled 'Google's Ideological Echo Chamber' with colleagues last year.Damore highlighted diversity programs, designed for people with a certain gender or race, as an example of discriminatory practices within Google.The ex-employee also offered "non-discriminatory ways" to reduce inequality in the workplace, such as fostering a more balanced work-life within the industry and making "leadership less stressful."At the time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that "portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace."A copy of the class action complaint concerning labor laws now reveals a series of allegations levelled against Google.A Google spokesperson told RT.com: "We look forward to defending against Mr Damore's lawsuit in court."Here are the key allegations contained in the court documents:The filing alleges that blacklisting people who hold conservative views was backed by at least three Google management staff in a workplace messaging forum.It's alleged that at some point Google encouraged workers to "attack other Googlers [employees] who expressed political viewpoints outside the company's very narrow views."Damore cites an email, allegedly sent by a fellow colleague, which labels him a "misogynist".It's alleged a peer bonus for a person arguing against Damore's memo was approved by Google's Recognition Team. The court filing features a screengrab of an email, which appears to show that a person received a peer bonus after speaking up for "googley values... in the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is g/pc-harmful-discuss [Damore's memo]". The bonus was approved on August 31, 2017.In the lawsuit, Damore allegesKnown supporters of then presidential candidate Donald Trump became a "hated and despised minority" at the company in 2016, according to Gudeman."Googlers feel comfortable slandering them in a public forum and assume there will be no consequences," Gudeman reportedly told a fellow colleague. The statement was "met with anger and accusations of him 'gaslighting' instead of having genuine concerns," the lawsuit documents report.