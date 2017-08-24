Damore told Young in an interview published this week that, at Google, "'microaggressions' are being taught and compared to actual violence." He further divulged that a weekly email is sent to 20,000 Google employees "where people submit examples of microagressions. Asked whether the microaggressors are ever identified in these emails, he replied, "Sometimes they are, and other times it's obvious to whoever reads it (which is a large portion of the company now)."Since Damore's firing, many of the points made in his now-infamous memo continue to be proved right. For instance, following the memo, female colleagues refused to show up to work as they were upset over the memo's content.
Damore recalled one email that included an employee complaining about a coworker who "[suggested] to use a picture of an attractive person on an ad to increase the number of clicks. According to Damore, that was "apparently a case of 'lookism'" to the offended Google employee.
So-called microaggressions have risen to prominence in recent years as professors and administrators are increasingly diligent about raising awareness of the concept among students. A recent New York magazine article defined them as "inadvertently offensive things members of majority groups say or do to members of marginalized groups in everyday life." One example might be expressing surprise that a woman is studying engineering or mathematics.
Google sends its employees weekly emails regarding microaggressions
Truth Revolt
Tue, 22 Aug 2017 00:00 UTC
Comment: Google is making all its employees victims. That's more than a microaggression. It is ongoing corporate torture.
