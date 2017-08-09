In this video, I talk to James Damore and another employee who wishes to remain anonymous about James' memo regarding Google's diversity programs and their overweening ideological basis. He was fired last night. That says everything that needs to be said.
This means that the company that is arguably in charge of more of the world's communication than any other has now fired a promising engineer for stating a series of established scientific truths. That's worth thinking about.
A fund-raiser for James has been established, here
.
