James Damore is fortunate that we don't burn heretics at the stake, because he has blasphemed.The fired Google engineer might as well have been writing a script designed to prove thatDamore's memo alleged that one problem with Google's corporate culture is that people feel "shamed into silence" on important questions, and, bam, they fired him. Hollywood might have rejected such a script, because who would believe that Google could do something so confirming of suspicions people harbor about the left? These are supposed to be the smartest people, right?Damore told the truth. This is not to endorse every word of his memo, butHe pointed out, completely fairly, that whereas some on the right reject science on questions of climate change and evolution, some (many?) on the left resist science on issues of biological differences between men and women.Left-wing outlets, such as Vox, have labeled Damore's memo a "sexist screed," and Danielle Brown, Google's vice president for "diversity, integrity, and governance" issued a statement declining even to link to the memo because "it advanced incorrect assumptions about gender ... and it's not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes, or encourages." That doesn't quite capture it.So what did he say that was so intolerable? Did he say that women aren't smart? Did he say that women should not be recruited to work at Google? Hardly. He offered that perhaps biological differences between the sexes partially account for the fact that women are not 50 percent of the engineers at Google (though they are about 48 percent of Google's non-tech employees). He observed that, on average, men tend to be more interested in things and women more interested in people. What a scandal! Except, in 2015, women accounted for 20.03 percent of all engineering graduates but 84.43 percent of health professionals. As Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute noted, the share of women holding tech positions at Google (20 percent) is close to the percentage of women computer science graduates (18 percent).Damore said that men are more competitive and women more cooperative. Studies of the effects of testosterone and other hormones confirm that there is a biological foundation for these differing traits. Damore noted that women prefer more workplace flexibility than men and that, accordingly, Google might want to permit more part-time work to accommodate women's preferences.It is remarkable to me that any difference between the sexes is presumed to be a disadvantage for women -- to the point that facts must be suppressed and orthodoxy enforced.What Damore said about men being attracted to things and women to people is of course a generalization. Individuals will vary. Some women are into engineering and technical subjects, God bless them, just as some men are drawn to pediatrics and social work. But the bell curves are different, and the fact that men lag behind women in veterinary medicine is not necessarily due to structural sexism or discrimination.. That was Damore's point about engineers at Google.The other truth that is obscured by this frenzy is that the economy is tilting in the direction of women's natural advantages, not men's. The post-industrial economy rewards communication skills, interpersonal skills and cooperative efficiency. Men's physical strength, independence and willingness to endure danger and other hardships are of diminishing value. Those are challenges we must address for everyone's good. But as Google just showed, to its shame, you can't say that and hope to survive in corporate America.