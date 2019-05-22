© Google

We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.

In 1961, at age 12, I was one of two-dozen black children who integrated an all-white junior high school in Richmond. White parents jeered me outside the school, and inside, their kids stuck me with pins, shoved me in the halls and pushed me down the stairs. So when the group of Google employees resorted to calling names and making false accusations because they didn't want a conservative voice advising the company, the hostility was reminiscent of what I felt back then - that same intolerance for someone who was different from them.

So the real question to this is whether or not we think there's value in having the Grand Wizard of the KKK on this board.

© The Heritage Foundation



More importantly, if you can control who belongs at Google, then you can also control what content belongs on Google.

CONSERVATIVE - Employees will interpret your words in the most offensive way possible, then report you to HR based on that interpretation. It's one big offendedness sweepstakes. When people get in trouble, it's often based not on what they said, but on how others interpreted their words, regardless of how unreasonable that interpretation is. And there is some evidence HR does have a political agenda. I've even seen someone get reported to HR for sharing a National Review article.

One Googler raised a concern that you that you appeared to be promoting and defending Jordan Peterson's comments about transgender pronouns, and this made them feel unsafe at work.

2/9/2019, You received feedback on industry-info@ that your comments were "rude, disrespectful, and intellectually dishonest"

by their own subjective standards.

© Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group



1/22/2019: You wrote in the activists-us@ group: "The definition of 'Google's values' that matters is the one used by Google's activists, who could only be described as 'nonpartisan' in the same sense that the Women's March could be described as inclusive towards pro-life Jewish women." Other members of the group responded that your statement was percieved [sic] as hateful/incendiary/inflammatory. [redacted]

This decision is a travesty. Few things have alienated conservatives at Google as much as the CPAC debate, and the US public policy team's decision here will only further that alienation. It's clear that the demands of the dominant activist tribe matter more than principled pluralism at this company.

With all this talk of respect at Google, I can't help but come back to the wise words of John Stuart Mill in On Liberty. In a paragraph on the topic of intemperate discussion, Mill writes, "The worst offence of this kind which can be committed by a polemic, is to stigmatize those who hold the contrary opinion as bad and immoral men." When the anti­-CPAC petition promoted by activists­-us@ is literally titled, "Google, Don't Sponsor Hate," it's clear that this dark art of polemics is well and alive at Google. The clear undertone of this debate has been that conservatives are both hateful and evil. I've had this running joke that Google is full of social justice activists who are dedicated to ridding the world of the evils of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and John Kasich. That joke takes on a new life of its own when the anti­-CPAC petition lumps Marion Maréchal­-Le Pen and the NRA into the same overly broad, hopelessly vague category of "hate".

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has insisted time and time again that Google is a nonpartisan company, but more and more those words seem like empty words: all talk, no action. Both internally and externally, a narrative has begun to emerge that liberal political activists are calling the shots at Google. It's really hard to refute that narrative when the US public policy team engages with activists­-us@ "in the spirit of communication and good faith" to inform them that Google has caved to their demands, and that Google will not be sponsoring CPAC this year. Somewhere, a document exists that explicitly defines Google's values, and perhaps those values could be described as non­partisan, but that definition does not seem to be the one that matters. The definition of "Google's values" that matters is the one used by Google's activists, who could only be described as "nonpartisan" in the same sense that the Women's March could be described as inclusive towards pro-­life Jewish women. Or, to quote a rather prescient headline from David French of The National Review, "In Outrage Campaigns, It's the Internal Mob that Matters."

To be clear, had the council still existed with Kay Coles James on it, James should have felt welcome during council meetings to express the views she expressed in her tweets, including her views about the Equality Act.

Yes. Everyone is clearly aware of your opinion that Google should be open to discussing whether trans women are actually women. Everyone is aware that you think that the viewpoint that trans women are actually men invading womens' spaces is one which should be open for discussion.

Everyone is aware of your tolerance for bigotry.

Oh, and yeah. My comment was essentially a restatement of one of James' tweets and the document to which it linked. She believes and clearly stated that she believes trans women are men invading womens' spaces. She said many other things too. Some of which were reasonable. But when you say that you believe that ideas she expressed in those tweets should be welcome at Google then you are literally saying that womanhood of your trans female coworkers is a topic which should be a topic for debate on Google's ethics council.

Bigotry is not a religion. This is despite the fact that bigots have regularly tried to wrap their bigotry in holy robes.

As for whether everyone is entitled to their own "understanding" of who is a man, who is a woman and who is a person, sure. Understand things whatever way you want. I have no problems with what people believe in their heart of hearts. That's not what this conversation is about though. This conversation is explicitly about which ideas are welcome in a Google ethics committee for the purpose of shaping company policy.

If someone wants to influence Google's policy with their ideas that their trans co-workers are really men invading womens' spaces then they aren't welcome here. If anyone personally believes that then that's their perogative. I'm sure that supporters of a white ethnostate can be quite effective at building server infrastructure. I don't think their beliefs should impact their employment here one way or another. It's when they start trying to effect change within the company on the basis of those beliefs that I think they should be shown the door.

If you think black people aren't people you can either keep it to yourself or GTFO.

If you think that trans women aren't women then you can either keep it to yourself or GTFO.

Google's corporate policies are crystal clear on that.

I was honestly shocked at how HR tried to rationalize his clearly unacceptable behavior.

Notes:

[1] Even the part about violence poses potential problems. While most everyone would agree that actual violence is bad, the definition of violence itself has been subject to concept creep. More and more, we've heard claims that speech is violence, and the outrage mob against Kay Coles James was no exception to that trend. Thus, it's important that your definition of violence doesn't endorse this notion that speech is violence.



[2] But back then, in theory I was nothing more than the conservative columnist for The Cornell Daily Sun, though in practice my role was much more than that. Today, in theory I am nothing more than the owner of a social mailing list [republicans@] at Google, though in practice my role is much more than that. It's an eerie parallel that I have definitely noticed.



[3] On one occasion, through some clever cross-examination, I was able to catch my management in a lie. Here, HR did not respond by directly acknowledging that lie. Instead, they responded by saying they would capture my feedback and questions in an addendum. This tactic appears to be a fairly common one. In other words, they won't act on a lie, but they will allow you to write an addendum to create the perception that they acted on a lie.



[4] At the time she was called a terrorist, Marsha Blackburn was serving in the House of Representatives. She would later be elected to the Senate.



[5] Believe it or not, when I first arrived at Google, I tended to blindly trust Google HR in a way that was extremely naive and for which I rightly deserved to be criticized. It suffices to say that I've since abandoned that naivety.