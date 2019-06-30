included sex shop owners, persons with psychological disorders

at least two of the victims suffered actual sexual abuse

Italians are reeling from the revelation that a crime ring, which includes a mayor, doctors and social workers, had been brainwashing children to say their parents abused them, so as to easily sell them on to foster families.So far eighteen people, including the mayor of the town of Bibbiano, near Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, have been arrested.They were suspected of working together to brainwash the kids, who wereunder false pretexts, into believing they'd been abused at home. This was later used as a justification to seize the children and, basically, to sell them to foster parents at a high price.The psychologists at the Hansel and Gretel Association in the town of Moncalieri, near Turin, have used a variety of bizarre techniques to achieve their sinister goal.They relied on persuasionAn affected girl told La Repubblica paper that when she said that she couldn't remember and was asking why she couldn't see her dad anymore, she was told: "But don't you remember you said you didn't want to see him? I remember this."The psychologist then explained: "Yes, you said you didn't want to see him because you were afraid that he would hurt you... that he might seek vengeance... or take you away. Do you remember the fear you felt? Do you remember now?"ButThe separation from their parents and the psychological torture have taken a heavy toll on the affected kids, with some losing hope for a future and resorting to self-harm.The criminal organization was busted by police as part of an operation codenamed "Angels and Demons," whichThose arrested,, have been charged with mistreatment of minors, violence, abuse of office, fraud and falsifying public records.Italian PM Giuseppe Conte called the crime "frightening and shocking", while Minister for Families and Disabilities, Lorenzo Fontana, described it as a "shockingly serious" development and promised a probe into the country's adoption system.Italians on the internet said they were praying for the estimated 30 kids who were affected, and demanded an appropriate punishment for the wrongdoers, whom they branded as "animals.""Forgive us for what was done to you, dear children. You are our future. I believe in the fairness of our judicial system," one of the users wrote.