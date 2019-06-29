© Corey Brickley

KEY FINDINGS

Facebook's content moderation site in Tampa, FL, which is operated by the professional services firm Cognizant, is its lowest-performing site in North America. It has never consistently enforced Facebook's policies with 98 percent accuracy, as stipulated in Cognizant's contract.

For the first time, three former Facebook moderators in North America are breaking their nondisclosure agreements and going on the record to discuss working conditions on the site.

A Facebook content moderator working for Cognizant in Tampa had a heart attack at his desk and died last year. Senior management initially discouraged employees from discussing the incident, for fear it would hurt productivity.

Tampa workers have filed two sexual harassment cases against coworkers since April. They are now before the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Facilities at the Tampa site are often filthy, with workers reporting that the office's only bathroom has repeatedly been found smeared with feces and menstrual blood.

Workers have also found pubic hair and fingernails at their desks, along with other bodily waste.

Verbal and physical fights at the office are common. So are reports of theft.

The Phoenix site has been dealing with an infestation of bed bugs for the past three months.

Facebook says it will conduct an audit of its partner sites and make other changes to promote the well-being of its contractors. It said it would consider making more moderators full-time employees in the future, and hopes to someday provide counseling for moderators after they leave.

"WE WERE BODIES IN SEATS," ONE FORMER MODERATOR TOLD ME

FIND BODIES WHEREVER YOU CAN, ASK AS FEW QUESTIONS AS POSSIBLE

"IT SMELLED HORRENDOUS ALL THE TIME"

An employee who used a colostomy bag had it rupture while she was at work, spilling some waste onto the floor. Senior managers were overheard mocking her. She eventually quit.

An employee who threatened to "shoot up the building" in a group chat was placed on paid leave and allowed to return. He was fired after making another similar threat. (A Cognizant spokesperson said the company has security personnel on site at all hours. "Our goal is to ensure that our employees feel assured that they work in a safe environment," he said.)

Another employee broadcast himself on Facebook Live talking about wanting to bash a manager's head in. Another manager determined that he was making a joke, and he was not disciplined.

"WHAT AM I GOING TO SEE TODAY? AND AM I GOING TO MAKE IT HOME TONIGHT?"

"HE JUST FLAT-OUT TOLD ME: 'I DON'T REALLY KNOW HOW TO HELP YOU GUYS'"

"THAT WAS A DOG-AND-PONY SHOW"

HOW MUCH IS SAFE?