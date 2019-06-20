© AFP/Getty Images



A new species which resembles an large domestic cat has been identified on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, experts said.The animal is known locally as a "cat-fox".It has wider ears, short whiskers and "highly developed canine teeth" compared to domestic felines.Just 16 of the animals roam the small island, so efforts are being made to make them a protected species.The discovery was described as "wonderful" by France's National Hunting and Wildlife Office's chief environmental technician Pierre Bendetti."We believe that it's a wild natural species which was known but not scientifically identified because it's an extremely inconspicuous animal with nocturnal habits," he said."It's their size and their tail that earned them the name cat-fox across the island," he explainedThe densely furred animal, which is known on the island as Ghjattu volpe, has striped front legs and tails, dark back legs and a reddish stomach.said Mr Benedetti's colleague Charles-Antone Cecchini., Mr Benedetti explained.Scientists then set about analysing the cats' genetic makeup and made a breakthrough in 2012 with the help of DNA testing.Mr Benedetti, who has spent more than ten years researching the species, said:The animal can be found in Corsica's Asco forest, where there is "water and plant cover offering protection against its main predator, the golden eagle", said Mr Cecchini.After setting up a number of cameras and traps, researchers were able to capture another of the cats in 2016.Yet, despite everything scientists have learnt about the cat-fox so far, it is still largely shrouded in mystery.For now, the cats are being fitted with identification chips to facilitate research.