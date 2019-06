© Mr. Fish

"Since that day [dissolution of Bretton Woods], a true financial empire has emerged, the US dollar's hegemony has been established, and we have entered a true paper currency era. There is no precious metal behind the US dollar. The government's credit is the sole support for the US dollar. The US makes a profit from the whole world. This means that the Americans can obtain material wealth from the world by printing a piece of green paper. [...] If we [now] acknowledge that there is a US dollar index cycle [punctuated by engineered crises, including war] and the Americans use this cycle to harvest from other countries, then we can conclude that it was time for the Americans to harvest China..."

There has been an on-going tectonic shift in the West since the abandonment of the Bretton Woods agreement in 1971. This accelerated when the USSR ended and has resulted in the 'neoliberal globalization' we see today.At the same time,Part of this strategy, involves getting populations in Western countries to fixate on 'global warming', 'gender equity' and 'anti-racism':This is the argument presented by Denis Rancourt, researcher at Ontario Civil Liberties Association, in a new report. Rancourt is a former full professor of physics at the University of Ottawa in Canada and author of ' Geo-economics and geo-politics drive successive eras of predatory globalization and socialengineering: Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as state doctrines ' (April 2019).Since the fall of the USSR in 1991, Rancourt says that US war campaigns have, among other things, protected the US dollar from abandonment, destroyed nations seeking sovereignty from US dominance, secured the opium trade, increased control over oil and have frustrated Eurasian integration. In addition, we have seen certain countries face a bombardment of sanctions and hostility in an attempt to destroy energy-producing centres that the US does not control, not least Russia.He also outlines the impacts within Western countries too, including:In the face of this devastation, Western nations have had to secure ongoing consent among their own populations.I recently asked Denis Rancourt about this aspect of his report.Can you say a bit about yourself and how you came to produce this report? What is it meant to achieve?I'm a former physics professor, environmental scientist and a civil rights advocate. I currently work as a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association . During a conversation about civil rights issues I had with the executive director of OCLA, we identified several important societal and economic phenomena that seemed to be related to the early 1990s. So, I eventually settled in to do some 'heavy lifting', research wise.While there is no lack of hired intellectuals and experts to wrongly guide our perception, my research demonstrates a link between surges in large-scale suppression and exploitation of national populations with the acceleration of an aggressive, exploitative globalization.In your report, you've described the consequences of the abandonment of Bretton Woods and the dissolution of the USSR in terms of dollar hegemony, US militarism and the devastating impacts of 'neoliberal globalisation' both for nation states and for ordinary people.There is little doubt that Russian and Chinese analysts have a solid understanding of what I have outlined in my report. For instance, foreshadowing Trump's trade war, the People's Liberation Army Major-General Qiao Liang's April 2015 speech to the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee and government office, included the following:You discuss the need for states to ensure consent: the need to pacify, hypnotize and align populations for continued globalization; more precisely, the need to divert attention from the structural violence of economic policies and the actual violence of militarism. Can you say something about how the issue of global warming relates to this?Irrespective of whether the so-called 'climate crisis' is real, exaggerated or fabricated,For example, one of the studies that I review shows that a many-fold increase in mainstream media reporting about global warming suddenly occurred in the mid-2000s, in all the leading news media, at the same time that the financiers and their acolytes such as Al Gore decided to make and manage a global carbon economy. This media campaign has been sustained ever since and the global warming ethos has been institutionalized.In the early-1990s, a world conference on climate environmentalism was an express response to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. This was part of a global propaganda project intended to mask the new wave of accelerated predatory globalism that was unleashed now that the USSR was definitively out of the way.What are your thoughts on Greta Thunberg and the movement surrounding her?It is sad and pathetic. The movement is a testament to the success of the global propaganda project that I describe in my report.You also talk about the emergence of gender-equity (third wave feminism) and anti-racism as state doctrines. Can you say something about this?In my report, I use historical institutional records and societal data to demonstrate thatThese state ideologies were conceived and propelled by UN efforts and the resulting signed protocols. Western academia enthusiastically took up and institutionalized the program. Mainstream media religiously promoted the newly minted ethos. Political parties largely applied increased quotas of gender and race elected representatives.Ironically, the global attacks on human dignity, human health and the environment were in proportion to the systematic and sometimes shrill calls for gender equity, anti-racism and climate 'action'. The entire edifice of these 'state religions' leaves no room for required conflicts of class and expressly undermines any questioning of the mechanisms and consequences of globalization.Can you say something about the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests), Brexit and the Trump electoral phenomenon.French geographer Christophe Guilluy predicted the reactions in some detail, and it is not difficult to understand. It is no accident that the revolting working- and middle-classes are critical of the narratives of climate crisis, anti-racism and gender equity; and that their voices are cast by the mainstream media as racist, misogynist and ignorant of science.