Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, is expected to take part in a Bilderberg Meeting scheduled to take place this week in Montreux, Switzerland, according to CNBC.The media outlet reported, citing local media, that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also attend the meeting, even though his name wasn't on the official guest list.Other notable political and business figures who will be present for the gathering include NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Credit-Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt.The costs of the meeting are reportedly covered "wholly by private subscription".The annual Bilderberg Meeting was established in 1954 by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands in order to foster dialogue between Europe and America, with its participants being political leaders, experts from industry, finance, academia, and the media.The clandestine nature of the meeting frequently gives rise to conspiracy theories about a "secret world order", though the organizers merely claim that the gathering's somewhat secretive nature "simply allows more freedom within discussions", CNBC notes.