To say the US conducts "foreign policy" is patently a misnomer.An important element of this colossal corruption of politics is America's so-called news media which plays a crucial role in concealing and propagating the psy-ops.Just look at US conduct over the past year with regard to geopolitical rivals, foes and even supposed allies.To think this is a development peculiar to the Trump presidency is a grave mistake. US foreign policy was always prone to aggression and warfare, certainly since the Second World War. Ever since the GW Bush administration in the early 2000s, the US has degenerated into a permanent state of aggression, often involving waging simultaneous wars. Now under Trump, US belligerence is manifest in every aspect of policy. It has become all-consuming.Washington threatens China with economic torpedoes if Beijing doesn't do as Washington demands to rectify America's own internal economic failings. Beijing is labelled a cheat, telecom spy and backslider by boorish American politicians whose slanderous claims are amplified by the US media, rather than critically examined. In addition, the US sends warships to Chinese territory by way of reinforcing the threat.Even when a two-year investigation by a special counsellor finds no evidence of Russian conspiracy, the slander against Moscow continues unabated across the American establishment and media.Again, as with China, US military threat is also at hand in the form of NATO expansion along Russia's borders or tearing up arms control treaties and installing nuclear weapons in Europe.Washington beats up its European allies with threats of economic punishments if they don't toe the line with regard to doing business with Russia for natural gas supply, or for implementing legitimate trade relations with Iran under the 2015 international nuclear accord, which the US unilaterally trashed.Iran is currently in US cross-hairs. Already assailed by American economic warfare, the Islamic Republic is facing imminent US military assault. Washington has threatened Iran many times over the years with air strikes - again always in blatant violation of international law.Now the US has sent nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf to hit Iran with "unrelenting force" if it is perceived, or rather "framed-up", to endanger "American interests".The Europeans bought Washington's nonsense about "supporting democracy" in Venezuela. They rolled over to entertain the Trump administration's preposterous coup plans in Caracas against elected President Nicolas Maduro.Surely too, ordinary, hard-working Americans, impoverished and brutalized by their own oligarchic rulers, are also beginning to see through the tyrannical travesty that American government has become.In order to get away with that audacious malignancy, US foreign policy has had to become, by necessity, one giant relentless psy-ops of lies and distortions.