Kim Dotcom has slammed the US for hypocrisy over its Huawei ban given America's history of "abusing technology" and "turning its entire tech sector into a spy machine."Trump declared a "national emergency" for the telecommunications sector on Wednesday, citing risks from "foreign adversaries."The US Commerce Department subsequently added Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 70 affiliates to its so-called Entity List, which bans the Chinese brand from buying parts from US companies without government approval, making it difficult for Huawei to sell some of its products because of its reliance on US parts.The 2017 Wikileaks 'Vault 7' leak of CIA secrets revealed the US agency kept vulnerabilities and security bugs from tech companies so it could continue to access devices. The documents also highlighted the spy agency's use of hacking tools to remotely hack and control smart phones, and cover their own tracks.