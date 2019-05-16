© WPTZ

Police have issued a warning to pet owners in Franklin County after multiple dogs have been found tortured and killed.Sheldon Animal Control Officer Nicole Michel said she has been called to"I really have no words for someone who could do something so heartless, so cruel," she said. "Dogs are our family."She said there have been reports of someone in a silver sedan and gold SUV"We add dogs to our family, we use them for protection, we should be able to let them run around our property, their home. We can't do that anymore."The Franklin County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible."You hear these cases of abuse and cruelty around Franklin County and everywhere and it's so tragic when it happens," said Humane Society board member Karen Mitchell.Vermont State Police are investigating the killings.Anyone with information is urged to contact State Police investigators at 802-524-5993.