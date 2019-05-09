Puppet Masters
New Zealand breaks from Western Empire, becomes first Five Eyes country to join China's Belt and Road project
Bernard Lagan
The Times
Wed, 08 May 2019 17:08 UTC
The Times
Wed, 08 May 2019 17:08 UTC
The Belt and Road initiative involves Chinese state banks offering funds to develop transport schemes around the world to facilitate trade.
Supporters present it as a development initiative but critics say it is primarily to advance Beijing's strategic interests, and even a form of "debt colonialisation". Beijing has recently tried to recast the programme, promising to improve standards and transparency.
Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand prime minister, said she believed the scheme had "really evolved" and her government was prepared to offer Beijing advice on expanding it. Her trade minister, David Parker, said that New Zealand believed that it could "find a win-win situation with China".
The shift overrides the reservations of Winston Peters, Ms Ardern's foreign minister, and follows concerns about the encroachment of Chinese technology into the Five Eyes intelligence network, which comprises New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada and Australia.
New Zealand has traditionally had friendly relations with China, signing a free-trade agreement in 2008, the first signed by Beijing with a developed country.
China is New Zealand's second largest trading partner and prime market for its dairy exports. It recently became the first western nation to join the Chinese-inspired Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is seen by some as a rival to the IMF and the World Bank.
The G7 countries - the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - have questioned the transparency and intentions behind China's initiative, but in March Italy became the first member of the group to sign up.
"The fact that we've taken a little bit of a pause as we've worked to really flesh out that arrangement has been no bad thing because Belt and Road has really evolved," Ms Ardern told a business conference.
Mr Parker said New Zealand could offer expert advice on regulation, transparency and environmental issues. The country has criticised some of China's lending to the Pacific region, and has refused to allow Huawei, the Chinese technology company, to take part in its 5G data network.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- What is happening at the Venezuelan embassy is outrageous says on-scene activist Medea Benjamin
- 'Great RESPONSIBILTY': New Aussie banknotes fail spell check
- Cenk Uygur as Deep State puppet: Young Turks host believes Trump's irritation at Bolton proves president is taking orders from Putin
- Dems vote to hold AG in contempt as Trump asserts executive privilege over full Mueller report
- Against parents' wishes, judge orders Tampa boy with leukemia to resume chemotherapy
- Australian, Canadian & German firms pull out of tramway expansion linking Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank
- UN calls for Julian Assange's release from UK high-security jail citing human rights violations
- Russian UN envoy: ICC won't revive reputation after dropping US war crimes probe
- Fmr UN rapporteur: US to increase pressure on Venezuela, may try to kill Maduro
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global nothing as record cold and snow shocks Europeans
- Auschwitz urges online store to stop selling mini-skirts and tote bags showing images of the infamous Nazi death camp
- New Zealand breaks from Western Empire, becomes first Five Eyes country to join China's Belt and Road project
- Comey splits hairs on Trump campaign op - 'We don't spy ... we INVESTIGATE'
- US cuts off power to Venezuelan Embassy with activists besieged inside - cheering Guaido crowd attacks supporters, steals food
- Denver votes to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms
- Veteran Chicago cop charged with inappropriate physical contact with 3 women while on duty
- Saying it won't make it so: Pompeo echoes falsehood about Venezuela's Guaido as "duly elected leader
- We don't need the federal government to save kids from video game 'loot boxes'
- San Francisco city attorney subpoenas anti-vax doctor Kenneth Stoller's records
- High levels of sunscreen ingredients end up in the bloodstream: study
- Dems vote to hold AG in contempt as Trump asserts executive privilege over full Mueller report
- Against parents' wishes, judge orders Tampa boy with leukemia to resume chemotherapy
- Russian UN envoy: ICC won't revive reputation after dropping US war crimes probe
- Fmr UN rapporteur: US to increase pressure on Venezuela, may try to kill Maduro
- New Zealand breaks from Western Empire, becomes first Five Eyes country to join China's Belt and Road project
- Comey splits hairs on Trump campaign op - 'We don't spy ... we INVESTIGATE'
- US cuts off power to Venezuelan Embassy with activists besieged inside - cheering Guaido crowd attacks supporters, steals food
- Saying it won't make it so: Pompeo echoes falsehood about Venezuela's Guaido as "duly elected leader
- We don't need the federal government to save kids from video game 'loot boxes'
- Christopher Steele's damning pre-FISA confession of pro-Hillary bias was retroactively classified by the FBI
- FBI lost notes from Clinton probe meeting significant to concerns over foreign exfiltration lead
- 377 UK MP's credit cards suspended due to misuse, Parliament watchdog tried to keep it a secret
- Best of the Web: US hawks threatening an apocalyptic war with Iran, and most Americans don't seem to care
- Mueller's 10 most egregious missteps during anti-Trump Russia investigation
- Court filing shows Mueller was constructing 'obstruction case' from day one
- Trump invokes executive privilege to block Dem access to unredacted Mueller report
- 'Case closed': Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Dems must 'move on' from Russiagate
- Pompeo: US must prevent construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline to 'counter Russia'
- Twitter suspends conservative activist David Horowitz
- The MAGApocalypse comes to Venezuela thanks to America's blindly loyal right
- What is happening at the Venezuelan embassy is outrageous says on-scene activist Medea Benjamin
- 'Great RESPONSIBILTY': New Aussie banknotes fail spell check
- Cenk Uygur as Deep State puppet: Young Turks host believes Trump's irritation at Bolton proves president is taking orders from Putin
- Australian, Canadian & German firms pull out of tramway expansion linking Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank
- UN calls for Julian Assange's release from UK high-security jail citing human rights violations
- Auschwitz urges online store to stop selling mini-skirts and tote bags showing images of the infamous Nazi death camp
- Denver votes to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms
- Veteran Chicago cop charged with inappropriate physical contact with 3 women while on duty
- Best of the Web: Immortal Regiment marches take place across the globe
- Best of the Web: Hurrah! Highlights of the May 9th Victory Day Parade in Moscow
- Woman arrested for trespassing at CIA headquarters and asking for 'Agent Penis'
- Is the end of free speech a natural solution to the hatred shared online?
- Student demands to punish faculty are 'preening would-be totalitarianism'
- Darwin Award: Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'
- Whistleblowers describe culture of abuse, racism and coverups at Florida prison
- NXIVM: Graphic details of sex-slaves and pedophilia heard as Raniere trial gets underway
- More than 100 neglected lions found in a South African breeding facility
- Video of Philadelphia Muslim kids chanting about beheadings, torture sparks uproar in US
- Keith Raniere of sex cult NXIVM was a svengali who subjected and threatened followers with 'shame and humiliation'
- Willful blindness: Western feminists ignore abuse of women by non-white men...because it's 'politically incorrect'
- Archaeologists unearth largest Mayan figurine factory to date
- Abrupt climate change 8,000 years ago led to dramatic population decline in South American
- Why did orienting maps to the north become standard?
- Mass grave reveals ancestry, kinship, and violence in Neolithic Poland
- Plague and climate change devastated fading Byzantine empire
- Bolivia shaman's bag contained various psychotropic drugs, including coke
- New reading of Mesha Stele could have far-reaching consequences for biblical history
- 'Not by Might, nor by Power': A Jewish atonement for Zionism
- 4,500-year-old cemetery and sarcophagi discovered near Giza Pyramids
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America
- High incidence of Paget's disease in skeletons from British medieval graveyard
- Mysterious flash and boom in the sky 80 years ago terrified residents of Portland, Oregon
- Israeli backing for Venezuelan coup is reminder of its 'longstanding ties' with Latin American far right
- Best of the Web: How the Deep State came to America: A history
- Human history of inner Eurasia revealed in detail by new study
- Ancient carvings on Gobekli pillar show evidence of a comet swarm hitting Earth around 13,000 years ago
- Human settlements in Amazonia much older than previously thought
- Neanderthals may have trapped golden eagles 130,000 years ago
- "Incredible" fort found at Pictish power center, evidence of destruction by fire
- Oldest human footprint found in the Americas confirmed in Chile, 15,600 years old
- Unlikely that South African fossil species is ancestral to humans
- New species of bat-wing dinosaur discovered - 'Shatters' evolutionary ideas of flight in birds
- Irreducible complexity: What scallops' 200 eyes might teach us about the "evolution" of vision - or more accurately, intelligent design
- New form of virtual money proposed
- Stolen NSA hacking tools were used by other hacker groups 14 months before Shadow Brokers leak
- A tectonic plate near Portugal may be peeling apart—and that could shrink the Atlantic Ocean
- Gas that makes mountains breathe fire is appearing around the world
- Montana man's DNA oldest found on the continent, testing company says
- Scientists confirm ancient Chinese astronomical observations of a supernova
- NASA prepares for "God of Chaos" asteroid to come
- Star in Ursa Major hints at Milky Way's cataclysmic past
- Hubble snaps stunning photo of spiral galaxy sparkling with new-born stars
- Hospital viruses: Fake cancerous nodes in CT scans, created by malware, trick radiologists
- The Muller Two-Step Model: A Refutation of Behe on Irreducible Complexity? Not Quite!
- Arsenic-breathing life discovered in the Pacific Ocean
- Did the Romans build earthquake "invisibility cloaks" into structures?
- India wants to be the 1st to land on uncharted Moon territory
- Despite lack of genetic diversity narwhals still thrive
- Theory of anthropod evolution questioned following discovery of 99-million-year-old millipede in Myanmar
- Animal & human bones over 12,000 years old found in underwater graveyard
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global nothing as record cold and snow shocks Europeans
- 117-year-old May snow record smashed in Duluth, Minnesota - 10 inches in a day
- Hungary experiences cold and snowy May - lowest temperatures since 1886
- Signs and Portents double special: Extremely rare TWO-HEADED albino turtle born on farm in Bangkok, Thailand
- Non-migratory red-legged thrush from the Caribbean turns up in Lantana, Florida
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Brutal winter exit & cold start to spring 2019
- Enviro-pocalypse looms: UN report claims one million species at risk of extinction
- Flash floods prompt emergency rescues and evacuations in Texas and Kansas
- Rare 'positive lightning' strike captured in Florida
- Heavy snowfall for north-east Scotland in May
- Nearly 300 destructive avalanches during 'dramatic' Swiss winter
- Mt. Sinabung eruption triggers red alert in Indonesia
- Ninth dead gray whale found in San Francisco Bay Area since March
- Early snowfall hits Australia
- Avalanche kills 7 climbers in Altai Mountains, Mongolia
- Cold May weather in France breaks 50-year records
- More than 500,000 at risk in drought-hit Namibia
- Huge dust storm blankets Mildura, Australia, turning daylight to midnight in minutes
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Zharkova Warns: PREPARE for Grand Solar Minimum (SC25/26)
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea [Update]
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- San Francisco city attorney subpoenas anti-vax doctor Kenneth Stoller's records
- High levels of sunscreen ingredients end up in the bloodstream: study
- Medical tyranny: Florida judge orders chemotherapy for 3yo, despite parents wishes
- Inside the mind of the 'Vaccine Hesitant'
- Diabetes drugs linked to 'flesh-eating' genital infection - study
- Heart failure deaths rising in U.S., especially among younger adults
- Let people smoke, drink, eat red meat - Norway's new Health Minister
- Glass, germs, and steel: Why Mayor De Blasio's draconian public health policy will fail
- Measles madness: Germany considers fining parents to boost measles vaccination rates
- At least 8 states now pushing to outlaw non-medical vaccine exemptions
- Three failures of dentistry
- Church of Scientology ship with measles case on board still quarantined in Curacao as blood samples tested; measles patient now healthy
- The hidden connection behind viruses, vaccines & cancer
- Genetic sequencing science breakthrough: Measles 'outbreaks' are caused by the measles vaccine
- Lab grown meat backed by Bill Gates to hit shelves in first US state this summer
- Black, Latino patients much more likely than whites to undergo amputations related to diabetes
- Fast-tracked dengue vaccine wreaks havoc in the Philippines, 600 child deaths under investigation
- Multiple studies show that alcohol is the real 'gateway drug'
- FDA: Ambien is making people kill themselves while asleep
- Holy basil: Plant based radiation protection
- Flashback: To understand Facebook, study Capgras syndrome
- If we can learn from anyone - why is it so hard to take advice?
- Four types of grief that are hardly ever discussed
- Can mind affect matter? New study finds changes in cancer cells when exposed to 'Energy Healing'
- 'Physicalism' isn't just an abuse of language - it's wrong
- Sex, Love, and Knowing the Difference
- Advice from medieval monks about how to reduce digital distractions
- At what age is our sense of optimism at its highest?
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- New study offers peek inside the brain during psychedelic hallucinations
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
Putin thanks WWII vets for their service prior to the V-Day 2019 military parade in Red Square
Quote of the Day
To penetrate and dissipate these clouds of darkness, the general mind must be strengthened by education.
- Thomas Jefferson
Recent Comments
Hatred is NEVER truly shared but joined with as a subjugation of self for a sense of relative righteousness or superiority. Hatred can and does...
We don't lynch traitors, we hang them
Demonic possession is actually quite rare. Most cases of possession, by FAR, are caused by the dead, desperately clinging to life---usually from...
The FBI has retroactively classified Kavalec's notes on 4/25/2019, despite the fact that it was originally marked unclassified in 2016 The FBI are...
Well said Didier. People are lazy and prefer loosing their minds rather than using them. Let the doors n windows open or unlocked and the...