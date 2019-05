Citing policies against 'dangerous individuals and organizations,' Instagram and Facebook banned Infowars, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Louis Farrakhan, among others. Any mention of them will result in bans, too., a spokesperson told the Atlantic., the Menlo Park-based company said."We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today," Facebook told the Atlantic via email.Thursday's bans affect mainly anti-establishment figures, with the exception of Farrakhan. The leader of Nation of Islam is a prominent voice in the African-American community, and has even met with President Barack Obama - though the photo of them together was kept secret for years until Obama left office.Jones and Infowars were purged from Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and several other tech platforms last year, after relentless pressure from CNN and other mainstream media outlets.