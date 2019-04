© Intl. Space Station/Wikimedia



Pepe Escobar, a veteran Brazilian journalist, is the correspondent-at-large for Hong Kong-based Asia Times. His latest book is 2030.

Vast swathes of the West seem not to realize that if the Strait of Hormuz is shut down a global depression will follow...The Trump administration once again has graphically demonstrated that in the young, turbulent 21st Century, "international law" and "national sovereignty" already belong to the Realm of the Walking Dead.As if a deluge of sanctions against a great deal of the planet was not enough,now essentially orders the whole planet toFirst the Trump administration unilaterally smashed a multinational, UN-endorsed agreement, the JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal. Now the waivers that magnanimously allowed eight nations to import oil from Iran without incurring imperial wrath in the form of sanctions will expire on May 2 and won't be renewed.Apart from the trademark toxic cocktail of hubris, illegality, arrogance/ignorance and geopolitical/geoeconomic infantilism inbuilt in this foreign policy decision, the notion that Washington can decide who's allowed to be an energy provider to emerging superpower China does not even qualify as laughable.Those subscribing to the ultimate U.S, neocon and Zionist wet dream - regime change in Iran - may rejoice at this declaration of war. But as Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran has elegantly argued,Reflecting the factthe Iranian leadershipif provoked to a point of no return, Marandi additionally told meWhen the Uescalates, Iran escalates. Now it depends on the Uhow far things go."This red alert from a sensible academic perfectly dovetails with what's happening with the structure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - recently branded a "terrorist organization" by the United States. In perfect symmetry, Iran's Supreme National Security Council also branded the U.S. Central CommandCENTCOMand "all the forces connected to it" as a terrorist group58. Since 2009 he was the deputy of previous commander Mohamamd al-Jafari, a soft spoken but tough as nails gentleman I met in Tehran two years ago. Salami, as well as Jafari, is a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war; that is, he has actual combat experience. And Tehran sources assure me that he can be even tougher than Jafari.In tandem, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has evoked the unthinkable in terms of what might develop out of the Utotal embargo on Iran oil exports;Vast swathes of the ruling classes across the West seem to be oblivious toWarren Buffett, among other investors, has routinely qualified theAs it stands, these derivatives are used - illegally - to drain no less than a trillion U.S. dollars a year out of the market in manipulated profits.Considering historical precedents, Washington may eventually be able to set up a Persian Gulf of Tonkin false flag. But what next?If Tehran were totally cornered by Washington, with no way out,Unlike the shortage of credit during the 2008 financial crisis, the shortage of oil could not be made up by fiat instruments. Simply because the oil is not thereNot even Russia would be able to re-stabilize the market.It's an open secret in private conversations at the Harvard Club - or at Pentagon war-games for that matter -Russian SS-NX-26 Yakhont missiles - with a top speed of Mach 2.9 - are lining up the Iranian northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz. There's no way U.S. aircraft carriers can defend a barrage of Yakhont missiles.Then there are the SS-N-22 Sunburn supersonic anti-ship missilesalready exported to China and Indiaflying ultra-low at 1,500 miles an hour with dodging capacity, and extremely mobile; they can be fired from a flatbed truck, and were designed to defeat the U.S. Aegis radar defense system.The fullfrontal attack on Iran reveals how the Trump administration bets on breaking Eurasia integration via what would be its weak east node;Belt and Road Initiative; the Eurasia Economic Union; the Shanghai Cooperation Organization; the International North-South Transportation Corridor; the expansion of BRICS Plus.So there's no question the Russia-China strategic partnership will be watching Iran's back. It's no accident that the trio is among the top existential "threats" to the U, according to the Pentagon.engineering the "escape from Malacca" also must take into account a hypothetical U.S. takeover of the Strait of Hormuz.A plausible scenario involves Moscow acting to defuse the extremely volatile U-Iran confrontation, with the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense trying to persuade President Donald Trump and the Pentagon from any direct attack against the IRGC.For all practical purposes, the Uand Iran are at war.Within the framework of the larger Eurasia break-up scenario, the Trump administration does profit from Wahhabi and Zionist psychopathic hatred of Shi'ites.But that's nonsenseas quite a few wily Persian Gulf traders are adamant Riyadh won't "absorb Iran's market share" because the extra oil is not there.Much of what lies ahead in the oil embargo sagaJapan won't have the guts to go against Washington. Turkey will put up a fight. Italy, via Salvini, will lobby for a waiver. India is very complicated; New Delhi is investing in Iran's Chabahar port as the key hub of its own Silk Road, and closely cooperates with Tehran within the INSTC framework. Would a shameful betrayal be in the cards?Iran will find ways to get the oil flowing because the demand won't simply vanish with a magic wave of an American hand. It's time for creative solutions. Why not, for instance, refuel ships in international waters, accepting gold, all sorts of cash, debit cards, bank transfers in rubles, yuan, rupees and rialsand everything bookable on a website?Now that's a way Iran can use its tanker fleet to make a killing. Some of the tankers could be parked inyou got itthe Strait of Hormuz, with an eye on the price at Jebel Ali in the UAE to make sure this is the real deal. Add to it a duty free for the ships crews. What's not to like? Ship owners will save fortunes on fuel bills, and crews will get all sorts of stuff at 90 percent discount in the duty free.And let's see whether the EU has grown a spineand really turbo-charge their Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) alternative payment network conceived after the Trump administration ditched the JCPOA.