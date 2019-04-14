cat snow netherlands
© Weerplaza/Peter Rotteveel
Peter Rotteveel from the Dutch village of Stiens took this picture of his cat after the light snowfall.
In the morning of Saturday April 13th, a light snowfall was reported in the northern parts of the country. Areas that were hit include Friesland, Roodeschool, and Ens. Later in the day, the southern Dutch province of Brabant was also receiving snow. In addition, some wet snow fell in the area of Tilburg and Goirle.

On social media, users were sharing photos and videos of the light snowfall. "Yes, people, [it's] April 13th, and it's snowing," one user wrote. See below for pictures and videos shared by Dutch citizens who were certainly surprised.

© Weerplaza/Janna
Janna took this picture in Holwerd.
© Weerplaza/Wim Brouwer
Wim Brouwer took this picture in Ameland (one of the West Frisian Islands off the north coast of the Netherlands).

Twitter user Luuk Korhorn tweets: "Yes people, April 13th 2019, it's snowing in Kloosterburen."


The above tweet reads: "It's just always too pretty on Schiermonnikoog"


Twitter user Gewoan Taeke writes in the above tweet: "April does whatever it wants"

Soccer players in the northern Dutch village of Hallum also experienced the snowfall, but continued their game:




Twitter user Harry de Vogel tweets: "Unbelievable, it's snowing"


The above video of the snowfall was taken in the Dutch province of Overijssel.


It certainly has been a surprise to many to see snow in the month of April in the Netherlands. While we would normally expect increasingly warm temperatures in the northern hemisphere this time of year, we are seeing more and more events that point to the opposite: Global cooling. To see more unusual weather conditions, check out our latest compilation of weather events: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs