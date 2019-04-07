While the media hypes the pseudo-scientific claim that climate change is man-made and whose effects should really only concern future generations, here and now the climate is shifting - and, besides mitigating some of its effects, there is nothing governments can do to prevent this shift from happening.
Among the 'highlights' in March were catastrophic flooding in the US Midwest after a 'winter hurricane' inundated much of the US with snow and rain. Nebraska was especially hardest hit as two-thirds of the state became an inland sea. Of the multiple powerful cyclones in the southern hemisphere last month, one caused unprecedented flooding in southeastern Africa and killed 1,000 people.
Huge dust-devils, 'snownados', 'thundersnow', and deluges of hail and rain occur with such regularity now, they're practically 'normal'. The same goes for spectacular meteor fireball events, which - after a decade of not seeing them - even the mainstream media reports on these days.
All that, and more, in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary...
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Comment: