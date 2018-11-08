chart
Last week we looked at the state of our planet...Two-thirds of all animal and insects extinct by 2020: Dying oceans fish replaced by plastic: One in five of the world's plant species threatened.

Today we will see the incredible rise of major quakes since 1900 and the mindblowing fact these statistics are not mentioned on MSM or even mentioned by our religious leaders, below is the famous quote from Jesus to His disciples...

Luke 21: 10,11. Then he said to them: "Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. There will be great earthquakes, and in one place after another food shortages and pestilences; and there will be fearful sights and from heaven great signs.

According to USGS, (U.S. Geological Survey), the year 1900 recorded 3 major quakes (major quake = mag 6 or higher) around the world, two magnitude 7.7's in October and a 7.6 in July. See here

One hundred years later in the year 2000, USGS recorded 160, an incredible 157 more major quakes than the year 1900, See here

In the years 1900 to 1918 USGS, recorded 147 major quakes, 13 less than the total 160 recorded in the year 2000, See here

In the years 2000 to 2018 USGS have recorded 2,911 major quakes so far, an incredible 2,764 more than the years 1900 to 1918, See here The link may say too many quakes for your device, Click on continue anyway and wait.

In the years 1900 to 1918, the average number of major quakes per year was 12, in the years 2000 to 2018 that average number has jumped to 243 per year.