In the Turkish province of Kars-Kagizman in the height of tourist season, the snow fell.According to the local newspaper Merkez TV, bad weather had blocked the highway leading to the resorts. This phenomenon surprised the local residents. They removed snow on cameras while on the road.It is noted that the snow rained for about 10 minutes. And the air temperature in the region for a few hours dropped to 7 degrees. Authorities warned local residents about the approaching disaster.And drivers and pedestrians are asked to be careful on the roads.