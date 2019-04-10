© EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU



Norway does not consider Russia as a threat to its national security despite the Nordic country's special geographic position in the region, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Ekho Moskvy radio station on Tuesday."We do not think there is a direct threat to Norway from Russia," Solberg said adding that this is important in understanding the country's position on national defense issues.She noted that Russia has to consider the importance of Norway's geographic position.Solberg said.Russia is now actively defending its interests on the international arena, while Norway believes in inter-state cooperation, the prime minister stressed.she explained.Earlier on Tuesday Solberg met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. She is currently in Russia to participate in the 5th International Arctic Forum "The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue.".