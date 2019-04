while US spies are

Citing the "Russian ties" of Austrian politicians in charge of intelligence, several European countries kept Austrian spies out of the intel-sharing loop. This led Vienna to miss a visit by the NZ mosque shooter.(Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz und Terrorismusbekämpfung), BVT Director Peter Gridling revealed during a court appearance on Monday.While the BVT initially withdrew from the information-sharing club, other members of Club de Berne continued to withhold information from Vienna even after relations were restored.According to the Vienna-based Der Standard While the Germans are primarily concerned with Interior Minister Herbert Kickl's 2016 speech to an Identitarian Movement conference, the British and the Dutch believe the FPO cannot be trusted because of its "Kremlin ties."In 2016,, another FPO official.According to the liberal-leaning newspaper, BVT's isolation may explain why Austrian police were ignorant of the visit by Brandon Tarrant, an Australian citizen who is charged with killing 50 people and injuring 49 in the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last month. Four days after the attacks, Austria's Interior Ministry said it had "no clue" about Tarrant's stay in Austria;. Someone clearly did not get the Mueller memo about Russiagate being a conspiracy theory In any case, Chancellor Sebastian. It is unclear whether this will bring the BVT into the Berne loop, however, given Kurz's recent refusal to ditch Russian natural gas for the far more expensive US alternative.The Club de Berne includes spy chiefs of all EU countries, plus Norway - which is a member of NATO but not the EU - and neutral Switzerland