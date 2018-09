© AP



"If we want to be protecting our interests in what is effectively our own back yard, this is something we need to be doing. Britain will make it clear that the Royal Navy not only has the skills and the capabilities to operate under the ice shelf but a willingness to do it," he claimed, adding it's about "demonstrating we're there to uphold the international rules based order."

"If we could turn back the clock ten years many people thought that the era of submarine activity in the High North, in the North Atlantic, and the threat that it posed did disappear with the fall of the Berlin Wall. This threat has really come back to the fore," he told the Telegraph.

With the Russian-British relations going downhill after the Skripal poisoning,Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced in the interview to the Sunday Telegragh that theThey are to operate with the US and Dutch troopers there. Together with 3,000 commandos, sent to take part in the NATO drills,As Williamson told the Telegraph, the Cabinet was drawing a "defence Arctic strategy" to boost the country's military presence while concerns about Russian increasing activity "in our back yard" are growing.He pointed out that Russia had re-opened its bases, which were shut down after the collapse of the USSR, and stepped up submarine activity in the Arctic, which is "very close to the level that it was at the Cold War."The British outlet Express described the strategy as "the largest operation of its kind since the Cold War."In August, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu described defending Russian interests in the Arctic as a priority for the country's military and drew attention to the growing threats of conflicts in the region, which hasIt can lead to the growing conflict potential in the region," he said.The tensions between London and Moscow have been growing since March, when former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury. The UK authorities have accused Russia of orchestrating the poisoning attack, which Moscow has persistently refuted. The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent some 60 diplomatic notes to the UK Foreign Office demanding that Russia be given access to the investigation and the injured Russian citizens, as well as requesting legal assistance and proposing cooperation, including on the joint inquiry. However, no response from the UK authorities has been received.