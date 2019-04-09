© Reuters / Alexander Natruskin

Weeks after an explosive documentary detailing shocking allegations of child abuse by the late Michael Jackson made instant headlines, holes have appeared in the narrative of the abusers - but the US media has gone silent.The four-hour-long 'Leaving Neverland' documentary by filmmaker Dan Reed offered detailed accounts of sexual abuse and garnered massive amounts of media attention when it aired across the US and UK in March.Jackson's two accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, instantly became part of the #MeToo generation and few journalists questioned their stories or probed any further.Smallcombe even tweeted images of construction permits for the train station on Twitter to prove his case. Responding to Smallcombe's unearthed documents, director Reed appeared to admit that the dates in his documentary were wrong, before quickly backtracking and insisting that there was "no clash of dates."One month after the documentary produced a major media storm, there seems to be little interest from the US media in the new information - or Reed's response to allegations that Safechuck could be lying.Media in Australia and Canada have also reported on the documentary's discrepancies, but remarkably little interest has been shown by major US outlets.Why? Ziegler suspects the lack of media interest could be down to the "radically altered rules" for how allegations of abuse are evaluated in the #MeToo era.