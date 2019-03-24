Society's Child
His 'sexual needs were his sexual needs': Twitter appalled by Barbra Streisand's comments on Michael Jackson pedophilia claims [Update]
Sat, 23 Mar 2019 19:36 UTC
Streisand's controversial statements appeared in an interview with the Times, where she was asked about the Leaving Neverland documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck detail allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson.
The singer and actor said she "absolutely" believes the two men, but when asked how she reconciles the man she knew with the man described in the documentary, she said, "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has."
"You can say 'molested', but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there," she continued. "They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."
Unsurprisingly, her comments ignited a tsunami of outrage and anger online, with many on Twitter accusing her of victim blaming and being ignorant about the effects of sexual abuse.
In the interview, Streisand went on to explain the "combination of feelings" she has, saying she felt bad for both the victims and Jackson, and blamed the parents for letting their children sleep with him.
Many Twitter users reacted with sheer bewilderment at her insensitivity to potential sexual abuse victims, and even her fans expressed disbelief that she would say such things. Others took a more light-hearted approach to the shocking statements.
What the actual Fuck?!
Are you a psychiatrist, no let me guess you’re psychic like the rest of the left. You have the self righteous ability to read minds, apply motive and thru osmosis know exactly what poor Michael was thinking.
I have rarely seen such moral abrogation, but when I do it is almost always without fail emanating from the left. It’s usually someone with a bleeding heart who imagines themselves virtuous when in fact more likely they are mentally ill.
:lol:
Wash Rince SPINNERS Repeat
🙈
Note these interviews are very disturbing.
'Truth, Lies and Sex Offenders': Anna Salter's documentary on sexual predatorsComment: A warning to our readers: the content of the videos are graphic. Given the recent reports of sexual assault and pedophilia in Hollywood, it's obvious that sexual predation is an ongoing...
Also this interview
Behind the Headlines: Predators Among Us - Interview With Dr. Anna SalterIn December 2013, we spoke with Dr. Anna Salter on SOTT Talk Radio. Dr. Salter is a licensed clinical psychologist who received her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and Public Practice from Harvard...
I fail to understand why you think this was an attempt to heal himself.
Sad, so much knowledge lost that you could have taken advantage of, but alas, seems to me bias wins out all the time.
Maybe look into yourself, inner conflict you never knew existed? Or then again you are of the persuasion, that pedophilia is a normal part of human existence (my assumption).
That in itself I find strange, when for thousands of years it was considered a taboo. If this was considered a normal human behavior why is there no documentation prior to the Roman Age, a free for all when is comes to the hegemonic practices of human behavior.
And it looks to me that history does repeat itself, because that is what we are living through at this present moment in time, the most base instincts of human behavior
Just my thoughts. .
For anybody interested dr. Stanton E. Samenow's book Inside the Criminal Mind devotes an entire chapter to the difference between mental illness and a criminal personality. Criminals are masters at playing people and are using mental illness and elaborate pity ploys to get away with murder. IMO the book describes Michael Jackson's predatory behaviour to a T.
What i find stunning is, that he got away with it for so long, and his blatant liking for young boys was on display for the world to see. I guess people just switch off their critical faculties when starstruck?
There is the possibility that he was murdered to prevent a can of worms from being opened that would shine a light into a very dark place? I reckon that he was becoming a liability to some who inhabit a very disenchanted place?
They feared the reaction of the public, and as adults, they fear the idea of their own child or any child being drawn into the sphere of someone that mentally ill.Fearing the reaction of the public, can be seen as disassociation, and misdirection of the fear onto the wrong target, i.e, the public. So, he exploited his position as a star who was adored by millions, right? Didn't Michael Jackson tell them that they would both go to jail for life, should it get out? Isn't that manipulation of a minor so that it could continue, never mind the abuse?
They instill trust up until they get the child where they want them.Exactly.
Then things change dramatically.Exactly.
Then there are threats.Exactly.
Predation is an entirely different motivation. The predator doesn't feel fragmented and weak, he feels powerful. A desire to experience this power + lack of empathy = predation.
An object that can be manipulated and again coerced to obtain the ultimate goal and high, power and control (for the perpetrator) it is like the Ourborus forever eating it's own tail, never satiated.
Just my thought
To my knowledge, there were two cases of allegations, that didn't go to court because the families were paid off and because of that payoff, they were not allowed to speak the truth.
Let’s just say we replaced the name Michael Jackson with the name Donald Trump, would that make the person a predator? Your logic is strained but very telling.
Any grown up that inappropriately sexually touches a young child is a monster in my book. If I walked in on any man molesting my son or daughter, I would be compelled to murder that person on the spot. Sexual molestation is a crime worse than murder in my book for it steals the innocence away from a young child, the most vulnerable and weakest among us.
Thanks for those words I have never had a living child, but, given the circumstances, I really think I would feel the same way.
Tho I'm a big fan of nature/genes vs. nuture, etc.; there's no denying that the poor bastard was innately talented, and likewise had an upbringing that would screw up the most soundly based nature any human might have.
I have little respect for the vultures who lived off of his talents, like vultures* daily feeding off of Prometheus' regenerated liver.
R.C.
*I know the legend says 'eagles', but if you read Homer, you'll see he routinely characterizes vulltures as behaving like eagles and vice versa, so I take their ornithological declarations with more than a grain of salt.
RC
"I see Michael Jackson's behavior in much the same way."
Because you're corrupt to the point of mental illness.
harsh comments
ls... you are out to lunch!!
Beyond that, I am always a little dumbfounded that Michael Jackson had number one singles past the 60s motown era. Given that and the air of immaturity he displayed in general, his actions should be as confusing to people as some metal, hip-hop or grunge artist turning out to be a criminal. But hey, no accounting for no I don't get it
Since when do we now consider “intent,” oddly only since Comey malevolently changed the statute to allow Clinton to walk. When you get a speeding ticket for driving 80 in a 45, does the officer ask you about your “intent” before issuing your summons?
Is it important to be able to discriminate between compulsive, mentally ill behavior and predation? I believe it is. Decide for yourself.
That's because you've been corrupted by Michael Jackson. If you're unable to see that, then you're definitely not fit to be a parent, and possibly not fit to be around children.
Whenever you see people defending this creep, you also see the continuing machinations of MJ's vom-inducing industrial-sized big lie predator-baroque architecture speaking through them.
Sickening..
(Talk about R.O.I. i.e. bankruptcy)
Comment: Babs backtracks: