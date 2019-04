(even after Jeremy Corbyn said talks with the PM on a potential Brexit deal alternative were making progress)

"It's alarmingly high now. We're in a situation where the expressed will of parliament is for some form of deal, so to put it in the double negative: parliament is against no deal. The government, as expressed by the prime minister, is against no deal, the European Union is against no deal, and yet it is a possibility - it is the default option."

"So no-deal would happen by accident, it would happen suddenly, there would be no transition - it is an accidental disorderly Brexit."

"There are lots of things to worry about in the event of a no-deal Brexit but the financial sector is not one of them."

As MPs battled to pass a business motion on the Letwin-Cooper bill to try and force Theresa May to request a lengthy Article 50 extension to try and avert a 'no deal' Brexit on April 12, BoE Governor Mark Carney took to Sky News to deliver his latest salvo inBefore revealing that, Carney told Sky News that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is "alarmingly high", and that Tory demands for a "managed" no-deal Brexit were "absolute nonsense."He also defended the central bank's gloomy forecasts for a 'no deal' scenario ( "worse than 2008" ), and denied that he was guilty of fearmongering. After all, the central bank didn't simply butt in without reason: a committee of MPs had requested that the bank conduct an analysis, and hundreds of staffers at the central bank participated in the project, including its staff economists.Despite "real progress" in Brexit preparations, a Brexit induced economic shock remained his base case (and as the New York Times pointed out earlier this week,Back in August, the risk of no-deal felt "uncomfortably high," Carney said. Unfortunately, Carney's fears about an insurmountable impasse have proven well-founded and the risk of 'no deal' is now "alarmingly high.""Unfortunately I think it proved accurate," he said. And despite Parliament's expressed will that the UK do something - anything - to avert 'no deal', it remains the default option.- and there would be no transition, guaranteeing that the process would be "disorderly."However, Carney stood by his assertion that bank balance sheets in the UK were strong enough to withstand any Brexit-related pressures - though that doesn't necessarily mean financial markets wont' be impacted.He added that without time to prepare for new customs regimes, business output from the UK would almost certainly take a hit.Meanwhile, as Parliament scrambles to figure out exactly how it wants to move forward on Brexit, one Twitter user highlighted a humorous observation that is almost uncannily apt.