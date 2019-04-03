© Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen



British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will try to avoid a no-deal Brexit by meeting with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and requesting a 'further extension' from the EU.Speaking at Number 10 on Tuesday, May said the extension would be "as short as possible" and would come to an end when a deal was made.May said that a plan agreed between her and Corbyn, May said various options would be put before the House of Commons to be voted on and promised that the government would accept the decisions of parliament, but only if Labour did too., including a permanent customs union with the EU, continued participation in the EU single market, a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal and the revoking of Article 50 in the face of a no-deal Brexit.to Brexit, which was pushed back from March 29 to April 12. Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that a no-deal exit is becoming more and more likely "day after day."