The nonpartisan Tyndall Report pegged the total amount of time devoted to the story on the evening newscasts of ABC, CBS and NBC last year at 332 minutes, making it the second-most covered story after the Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



According to a count by the Republican National Committee released Sunday, The [Washington] Post, The New York Times, CNN.com and MSNBC.com have written a combined 8,507 articles [since 2017] mentioning the special counsel's investigation [into nonexistent collusion], some 13 articles a day. The cable news networks, particularly CNN and MSNBC, have added hundreds of hours of discussion about the topic, too.

Mueller's 40 FBI agents issued over 2,800 subpoenas, executed "nearly 500 search warrants," and "obtained over 230 orders for communication records. They also issued 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.

Message to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kemala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard and the rest of the crew:Your own party, and the media who support you, made sure of that. Or rather, the only chance you would have is if you guys start another smear campaign against your president, and I wouldn't recommend that.I don't want to start another Lock Her Up sequence, that's too ugly for my taste.You can't just let it go, too much water under the bridge. No can do. "The Democrats need to move on", a recent 'soft line', is not good enough. They must be held to account.The Democratic party would mean going after individuals, but sure, let's see what Loretta Lynch, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Maxine Waters have to say for themselves and take it from there, before you get to Hillary.Freedom of the press, and freedom of opinion, is one thing. Conducting a 2-year+ smear campaign against your own president is another.Let's hear it. Since Trump made Bill Barr the new Attorney General,Asking for a friend.Not a soul could blame me if I were to gloat because what I've said since the 2016 elections has been proven: there is no collusion between 'the Russians' and Donald Trump and there never was. But I don't feel much like gloating because 1) it's old news and 2) this tale is far from over.The biggest shame, I think, is not that the media will just keep doing what they have, but that a remnant, a residue of all the made-up narratives will remain in their audience's minds, long after Robert Mueller has said it was all lies all that time. That the public will say: there's been so much, surely some of it must be true?! The power of repetition.The same media that has spun the collusion theme all this time will simply continue doing what it's done, just perhaps without using that term - and not even that is sure. Don't let's forget, and I've said this 1000 times, that while there is a dose of genuine hatred of their own president involved, and some political issues,Because of that, or at least partly because of it,How many lies can you tell, and how often can you repeat them, about anyone, but certainly about your President, before someone calls you on it? Trump can't really defend himself, or couldn't as long as Mueller was busy, but this can't be.And Maddow of course is just an example, albeit an extreme one, but the same goes for CNN, New York Times et al.BuzzFeed said Mueller was in possession of evidence that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. Mueller himself had to discredit that. The Guardian's Luke Harding wrote a #1 NYT bestselling book called Collusion before writing an article with Dan Collins claiming that Manafort had met with Assange multiple times in London.Not a word of that was true. But Harding And Collins and their editor still work at the Guardian, and no apologies or corrections were ever issued.Can anyone who labels themselves a journalist and/or anyone employed by MSM, say anything they want? From sources:And they wrote many more in 2016 as well. They were on a mission. Tyler Durden adds:All that time, and all those resources,invented out of thin air to derail a presidential election and a presidency. Where do we think these people see their country go? I must admit I'm not sure about that one. But I see Bernie Sanders on the anti-Trump wagon, and AOC and Tulsi trying to get on, and I think: please don't do that, it doesn't go anywhere.I've called for a second special counsel many times, and I can't imagine there won't be one, and as much as I think it's desperately needed, it's obvious at the same time that it can only divide the nation further.people had gotten sick of what was there before, of what Republicans and Democrats had to offer.So they tune into Rachel Maddow and her kind of 'reporting'.Looks like Bill Barr will be badly needed. And that to restore the credibility of US intelligence,A formidable task. I'd suggest he start with Maddow et al and take it from there. Find out who feeds the media their fantasy stories.Oh, and now that collusion's off the table, free Julian Assange. Let Robert Mueller show he's not as much of a coward as he looks until now. To that end, let him swallow the Guccifer 2.0 nonsense as well. That Rachel Maddow makes things up from scratch, doesn't mean Special Counsels should do that too. Mueller knows exactly what this is about.A friend (not exactly a Trump fan) mailed me last night saying this was never a witch hunt. And I'm thinking: maybe that depends on how you define it.Not too far off, is it?Time for spring cleaning, Bill Barr.