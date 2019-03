© REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke



Tens of thousands of protesters marched all across Europe to vent their anger at the controversial EU copyright bill critics say will curb freedom to upload content on social media platforms like YouTube or Tumblr.Many were seen holding hand-made banners that read "We are not bots," "Make art not articles" or "Yes to copyright, not to censorship."The rallies took place as the European Parliament is set to vote for the EU Copyright Directive. The bill brings existing copyright legislation up-to-date with the demands of the digital age but features clauses that courted controversy among users.. Critics argue that the only way to do so is to scrutinize content before it is uploaded, leading to installing filters that will likely be prone to errors.The rallies specifically targeted Article 13 and addressed fears that filtering content will eventually lead to censorship.Other European cities have also hosted similar rallies with people uploading photos under a #SaveTheInternet hashtag.Frequently-visited websites and online services followed suit earlier this week protesting the controversial changes. German, Czech, Danish, and Slovak Wikipedias went dark for one day to take a stand on the kind of issue that "may impact Wikipedia and the broader free and open internet."Meanwhile, any users uploading content on Reddit are shown the following notice.Adding to the website blackouts and the demonstrations,