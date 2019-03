© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque



President Donald Trump has announced his 2020 budget request. The $4.7 trillion funding plan cuts foreign aid and DC spending, and gives a boost to the military and border security, as well as to countering Russia's "influence."Announced on Monday, the 2020 budget promises to drive down the US' staggering $22 trillion debt by cutting "wasteful Washington spending," while demanding more resources for defense and national security.Cutting welfare programs is par for the course for a Republican president, and Trump has extended the ethos to foreign aid too.. With Pentagon officials and private researchers talking up the supposed threat of China and Russia, the budget promises to fund "strategic competition" with the two burgeoning superpowers, as well as efforts to deter North Korea and Iran and counter international terrorism.Not even the budget is above a dose of 'Russiagate' hysteria.Back in the US,, and $3.8 billion to repay the funds redirected following his national emergency declaration last month. The president has asked for $506 million to hire more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.Veterans' healthcare receives $80 billion, and $4.8 billion is allocated to fight America's ongoing opioid epidemic."President Trump hurt millions of Americans and caused widespread chaos when he recklessly shut down the government to try to get his expensive and ineffective wall," they said in a joint statement on Sunday. "