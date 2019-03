© U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brittany Johnson



US stealth fighters die on the runway

US warships are wiped off the board

US bases burn

US networks and systems crumble

A sobering assessment

In war games simulating a high-end fight against Russia or China, the US often loses, two experienced military war-gamers have revealed."In our games, when we fight Russia and China, 'blue' gets its ass handed to it," David Ochmanek, a RAND warfare analyst, explained at the Center for a New American Security on Thursday, Breaking Defense first reported . US forces are typically color-coded blue in these simulations.he said.At the outset of these conflicts,, meaning the US could struggle to achieve the superiority it has enjoyed in the past.In these simulated fights, the "red" aggressor force often"In every case I know of, the F-35 rules the sky when it's in the sky," Robert Work, a former deputy secretary of defense and an experienced war-gamer, said Thursday.Neither China nor Russia has developed a fifth-generation fighter as capable as the F-35, but even the best aircraft have to land. That leaves them vulnerable to attack."Things that sail on the surface of the sea are going to have a hard time," Ochmanek said.Aircraft carriers, traditional beacons of American military might, are becoming increasingly vulnerable. They may be hard to kill, but they are significantly less difficult to take out of the fight.Naval experts estimate that according to USNI News."If we went to war in Europe, there would be one Patriot battery moving, and it would go to Ramstein [in Germany]. And that's it," Work explained, according to Breaking Defense.Simply put, the US military bases scattered across Europe and the Pacific don't have the anti-air and missile-defense capabilities required to handle the overwhelming volume of fire they would face in a high-end conflict.In a conflict against a near-peer threat, US communications satellites, command-and-control systems, and wireless networks would be crippled.Ochmanek said of this scenario. Work said the Chinese call this type of attack "system destruction warfare."The Chinese would "attack the American battle network at all levels, relentlessly, and they practice it all the time," Work said."These are the things that the war games show over and over and over, sowithout question," Work stressed.Ochmanek and Work have both seen US war games play out undesirably, and their damning observations reflect the findings of an assessment done from last fall."If the United States had to fight Russia in a Baltic contingency or China in a war over Taiwan,," the National Defense Strategy Commission - a bipartisan panel of experts picked by Congress to evaluate the National Defense Strategy - said in a November report The report called attention to the erosion of the US's military edge by rival powers, namely Russia and China, which have developed a "suite of advanced capabilities heretofore possessed only by the United States."The commission concluded the US is "at greater risk than at any time in decades."