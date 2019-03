© Reuters / Shannon VanRaes

Environmentalist? Not if there's money to be made

Women's rights defender? To a point

Human rights defender? Depends on the humans

Justin Trudeau is in trouble - big trouble. But who could ever have guessed that the media darling and international poster-boy for progressivism was actually just another snake in the grass?Trudeau's refusal to back down reminds me of someone. Oh, who could it be? Ah yes, that other faux-progressive who is likewise accustomed to getting a free pass from the media because he makes all the right sounds with his mouth: It's France's Emmanuel Macron, of course. Macron's approval rating dipped to a mortifying low of 18 percent last year, but he is somehow still around to tell the tale - even after four months of non-stop street protests against his failing neoliberal government.Trudeau and Macron belong to the same breed of politician. When they open their mouths, they appear to be the very antithesis of the likes of Donald Trump, who displays his monstrous nature for all to see.There are endless examples of Trudeau's flagrant dishonesty - and the SNC Lavalin scandal is actually far less offensive than some of Trudeau's other sins against peoplekind.'Trudeau the environmentalist' is a myth. While he made a rousing speech at the Paris climate talks in 2015 and promised to develop a low-carbon economy and tackle climate change, actions speak louder than words.He even received a standing ovation at an oil industry gathering in 2017 for saying: "No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and just leave them there."While Trudeau has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement,Oh, and then there's the groping allegations , but those are just par for the course these days.Last year, Trudeau publicly apologized for the fact that Canada rejected a ship carrying 900 Jewish refugees from Europe in 1939, saying that he was sorry "for the callousness" of Canada's response at the time and for not apologizing sooner.Now he's digging in his heels in the face of serious and credible allegations of corruption. The hypocrisy and duplicitousness of Canada's anointed king of progressivism knows no bounds.