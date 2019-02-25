© Gage Skidmore



The Arizona The House Health and Human Services Committee approved three contentious vaccine-related House Bills. Each of the bills loosens government authority over parental immunization matters. Critics believe the measures may lower vaccination density in the state. Republicans and Democrats split the vote, with Republicans mostly siding with approval.said committee chairwoman Rep. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, who sponsored all three bills. "We are talking about a policy decision now for parents and we should attribute the best expectations on parents, not the worst."The second measure, House Bill 2472, applies directly to doctors.