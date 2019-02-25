Rep. Nancy Barto
© Gage Skidmore
“Vaccines have a place, but it’s every parent’s individual right to decide the vaccine’s place in the child’s life,” Rep. Nancy Barto, the bills’ sponsor, says.
The Arizona The House Health and Human Services Committee approved three contentious vaccine-related House Bills. Each of the bills loosens government authority over parental immunization matters. Critics believe the measures may lower vaccination density in the state. Republicans and Democrats split the vote, with Republicans mostly siding with approval.

The first measure of importance, House Bill 2470, allows parents to opt their children out of vaccines without having to sign a state health department form. Committee chairwoman Rep. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, who supports and sponsors all three bills, says this measure is about protecting parents from government coercion.

"When a parent only has a government statement that they have to sign in order to qualify for an exemption that they don't agree with, that is coercion. This allows them to either sign that or make their own statement," said committee chairwoman Rep. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, who sponsored all three bills. "We are talking about a policy decision now for parents and we should attribute the best expectations on parents, not the worst."

The second measure, House Bill 2472, applies directly to doctors. According to the bill, doctors will need to offer parents an "antibody titer" blood test for their children. The blood test is used to determine if the child needs the vaccine.

The third bill, House Bill 2471, is an informed consent bill that gives parents information regarding vaccine ingredients. Additionally, it explains the vaccine court process, in the event, a vaccine injury occurs.