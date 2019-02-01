One of the few researchers who did write a study on the link between vaccinations and mental illness was Leonie J.T. Balter. However, although Balter and her team of researchers from the Birmingham University did find a significant link between the typhoid vaccination and mental illness, on closer examination, many professionals found her study to be extremely limited.
Not only did her study research a vaccine that was not included in the majority of vaccination schedules, but the only participants allowed to take part in her study were healthy males.
One study, however, did appear to confirm that a wide range of vaccinations were indeed linked to mental illness.
In 2017, a team of researchers from the University College of Medicine, Pennsylvania, and the Yale University School Of Medicine, Connecticut, headed by Douglas L. Leslie, published a paper on the Frontiers in Psychiatry website, titled Temporal Association of Certain Neuropsychiatric Disorders Following Vaccination of Children and Adolescents: A Pilot Case-Control Study..
The team hypothesized that there was a correlation between childhood vaccinations and the onset of several neuropsychiatric disorders.
They stated that:
Although the association of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine with autism spectrum disorder has been convincingly disproven, the onset of certain brain-related autoimmune and inflammatory disorders has been found to be temporally associated with the antecedent administration of various vaccines."They wrote:
Given this growing body of evidence of immunological involvement in CNS (Central Nervous System) conditions, and despite the controversy concerning the link between ASD and MMR and the clear public health importance of vaccinations, we hypothesized that some vaccines could have an impact in a subset of susceptible individuals and aimed to investigate whether there is a temporal association between the antecedent administration of vaccines and the onset of several neuropsychiatric disorders, including OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), AN (Anorexia Nervosa), tic disorder, anxiety disorder, ADHD, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder using a case-control population-based pediatric sample (children aged 6-15 years)."Unlike the study carried out by Balter and her team, who only studied whether or not there was a correlation between mental illness and the typhoid vaccine, a vaccine generally excluded from childhood vaccination schedules, the team from Pennsylvania examined the incidence of mental illness following several vaccines that are routinely given to children. These vaccinations included vaccines for influenza, tetanus and diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningitis, and varicella.
Using the data from insurance claims, the team compared the prior year's occurrence of vaccinations in children and adolescents aged 6-15 years with the onset of a range of neurological conditions, including, tics, depression, anxiety, AN and OCD, that had been newly diagnosed between January 2002 and December 2007, as well as two control conditions, which were broken bones and open wounds.
The team matched their subjects with controls according to age, gender, geographical area, and seasonality.
They stated that:
Subjects with newly diagnosed AN were more likely than controls to have had any vaccination in the previous 3 months [hazard ratio (HR) 1.80, 95% confidence interval 1.21-2.68]. Influenza vaccinations during the prior 3, 6, and 12 months were also associated with incident diagnoses of AN, OCD, and an anxiety disorder. Several other associations were also significant with HRs greater than 1.40 (hepatitis A with OCD and AN; hepatitis B with AN; and meningitis with AN and chronic tic disorder)."They concluded:
These findings provide preliminary epidemiologic evidence that the onset of some pediatric-onset neuropsychiatric disorders, including AN, OCD, anxiety disorders, and tic disorders, may be temporally related to prior vaccinations. Each of these conditions is etiologically heterogeneous, and host factors likely play an important role in a small subset of vulnerable individuals."Despite finding that there was, indeed, a correlation between vaccinations and the onset of mental illness in young children, the team remained careful to continually outline the benefits of vaccinations throughout their paper.
In fact, they were careful to mention the fact that there was no correlation between the MMR vaccination and autism (ASD), a total of three times, which we found to be somewhat excessive.
What we found to be even more revealing was the fact that they ended their paper with the following statement:
Finally, given the modest magnitude of these findings and the clear public health benefits of the timely administration of vaccines in preventing mortality and morbidity in childhood, we encourage families to maintain the currently recommended vaccination schedules while taking all necessary precautions as documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."However, we found this statement to be in stark contrast with their findings, which made us question why, given their results, they chose to promote vaccinations so heavily.
Both Universities Regularly Receive Grants from the Gates Foundation
One possible reason that these researchers, in particular, chose to heavily promote vaccinations, despite their findings, could be the fact that both the Yale University School of Medicine and the University College of Medicine, Pennsylvania, have, over the years, received significant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization that heavily promotes vaccinations.
In fact, it appears that one of the authors of the study, James F. Leckman, was also involved in writing a paper titled Nurturing Care: Science and Effective Interventions to Promote Early Childhood Development. This paper was directly funded by not only the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation but also the World Health Organization and UNICEF, all organizations that heavily promote the use of vaccination in developing countries.
Both universities have individually received vast amounts of funding from the Gates foundation.
In 2009, the Yale School of Medicine received a $1.8 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to design clinical trials to test the effectiveness of a major modification of oral rehydration solution (ORS) in the treatment of acute diarrhea in children in developing countries.
In 2010, the university received a further $7.3 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create the Microsavings and Payments Innovation Initiative (MPII), a research effort designed to understand and communicate the development potential of microsavings and money transfer services for the world's poor and those without access to a formal bank account, and research better ways of delivering these services.
In 2016, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation honored five Yale faculty members with five-year grants worth between $600,000 and $1.8 million to donate fifty percent of their time to research.
The Yale University is not the only university to receive large amounts of funding from the Gates Foundation. The University of Pennsylvania was also found to have received a considerable amount of finance from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation when their Cancer Centre received a gift of $4.5 million in 1999.
Their Press Room stated that:
The $4.5 million gift is specifically earmarked for the immunotherapy research and innovative clinical trials conducted by David Liebowitz, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Liebowitz was recently recruited from the University of Chicago in January 1999 as an investigator of the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute at the University of Pennsylvania Cancer Center. The Abramson Institute was created in December 1997 with a $100 million commitment from the Abramson Family Foundation, which is directed by Leonard and Madlyn Abramson. Leonard Abramson is the former CEO and founder of US Healthcare."However, these are not the only worrying facts that we discovered during our research. Not only does Yale University receive regular financial support from the Gates Foundation, but they also have their very own vaccination clinic.
They stated that:
The Immunization Department gives vaccinations to adult Yale Health members and all university students. Some vaccines are not given to certain age groups or to individuals with certain medical conditions.We found this to be particularly interesting because it proves that Yale University are actually vaccinating students with the very vaccinations that, according to their own research, can potentially cause their students to suffer the onset of mental illness.
The following vaccines can be given during walk-in hours:
When your provider orders immunizations for you, you can come directly to the Immunization Department located on the 2nd floor of the Yale Health Center, during our walk-in hours."
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
- HPV
- Influenza
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella
- Meningococcal A
- Meningococcal B
- Pneumococcal
- Polio (IPV)
- Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis
- Varicella (chicken pox)
- Zostavax (shingles)
- PPD (tuberculosis skin test)
However, if students do begin to suffer from the onset of mental illness following their vaccinations, Yale University will be there to pick up the pieces with their very own Mental Health Clinic.