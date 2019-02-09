The vaccine you received for the flu, whooping cough or hepatitis A might not work. And on top of that, it might have actually infected you.Kentucky's health department is sounding the alarm Friday night about a vaccine made in Mount Sterling. Location VaccinationThe health department says the vaccine was contaminated because it wasn't stored properly. The company is stopping its distribution.However,getting the vaccine, so you'll need to pay attention.If your business worked with Location Vaccination, you should give your employees a heads up, and if you live in any of the three states, call the Kentucky Health Department immediately at 502-564-3418.